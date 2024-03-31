Lando Norris Called ”Smart” for Clinging on McLaren Despite Temptations From Red Bull and Mercedes

Lando Norris is in his sixth season with McLaren. And in all this time, he has proven himself as one of the best drivers in the paddock. That fact has actually got him some offers from Red Bull and Mercedes as well. However, Natalie Pinkham, in the recent F1 Nation podcast, called him “smart” for keeping his faith in McLaren.

“I think it’s a really smart move,” she said. “McLaren are going in the right direction and they continue to do so. He played down their chances at the start of the season. I know they lack pace in a straight line. He was frustrated in Saudi.”

In 2023, there were strong rumors of Norris joining Max Verstappen at Red Bull. Norris even admitted to being attracted to that offer while McLaren wasn’t doing well. And now, with Lewis Hamilton’s shock move to Ferrari, Mercedes also tried their luck with him to replace his compatriot.

But with McLaren showing improvement, Norris’ faith in the Woking-based team has only reignited. In the recent Australian Grand Prix, the Briton secured his first podium of the season.

However, he knows his and McLaren’s limitations. He is well aware that McLaren would not be able to pull brilliant results on tracks that have several slow-speed corners. However, the progress so far has been encouraging for Norris.

Lando Norris eyeing a championship glory with McLaren

In a recent interview, Lando Norris claimed that the current car’s potential to improve “brings a smile on his face.” That said, McLaren still isn’t in the zone of Red Bull’s prowess. But, everything isn’t over as McLaren’s boss had a piece of good news to give.

Andrea Stella also was quoted as saying that to make McLaren a well-rounded car, the team would need a year more. Thus, in 2025, things can change for the Papaya team. Not to forget, the upgrades they have made to their personnel.

Last summer, McLaren announced several top-profile hirings, who boast an impressive portfolio across the paddock. And with them joining the contingent this year, things are likely to get better for McLaren.

The team has also invested in a new wind tunnel. McLaren CEO Zak Brown has often reiterated that his team aims to give Norris a car that can win races. And that is exactly what the 24-year-old has been waiting for so long.