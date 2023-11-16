Amid Bad News of Heavy Loss, Lewis Hamilton Sets the Expectations High for Brad Pitt Hollywood Project With Just One Word

The joint venture between Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton‘s film “Apex” has encountered a significant challenge amid the continued frenzy around Formula One endeavors. Because of changes in sponsorship deals following the Hollywood strike, the cast must reshoot a substantial amount of footage, which will see them incurring significant costs. Nevertheless, despite this setback, executive producer Lewis Hamilton has shared a positive message, offering a ray of hope to disappointed fans.

In a recent Access Hollywood interview, Hamilton expressed optimism despite obstacles while laying out high standards for the movie. Initially, he emphasized Brad Pitt’s direct passion for racing, which he witnessed during a drive in Los Angeles.

Hamilton later made a lighthearted remark about Pitt’s need for some racing fine-tuning. However, he also lauded British actor Damson Idris for his racing abilities. The Mercedes driver emphasized Idris took a little longer to become an expert racer than Pitt did.

Nevertheless, while wrapping up, Hamilton expressed unrelenting hope, calling the film “amazing” and mentioning that other Formula One drivers were truly delighted upon watching the trailer. He said, ” We’ve already seen a clip like a little trailer. It’s looking, it’s looking amazing. Joe is doing such a great job.”

What is the actual cause of the significant setback?

The significant Hollywood strike of this year, which aimed to improve compensation for directors and performers, had a significant impact. Unfortunately, the chaos ended up entangling Lewis Hamilton’s incredibly ambitious Formula One project. The strike prompted a financial blow for the cast, causing the abandonment of footage valued at over ten million dollars.

The root cause of this crisis lies in the transformation of sponsorship deals post-Hollywood strike, rendering the footage unusable for the film. Unfortunately, this also suggests that the well-staged portions of the much-anticipated British Grand Prix will not air. However, the fact that the F1 season is nearing its conclusion further complicates things. It becomes more difficult to assemble a sizable audience and record the authentic experience, which could lead to further delays in release.

A source associated with the project reportedly expressed to The Sun that the situation was a nightmare. “ It really is a nightmare for Brad and the team. A lot of events had been earmarked for filming throughout the year, which would have helped reduce costs rather than having to recreate high-speed moments and wide shots.”

Nevertheless, in a sudden turn of events, official sources refuted the initial assertions about the film’s difficulties, given from their perspective the production is still moving forward. However, there is still uncertainty over whether the film will keep up its momentum and make its 2025 release date.