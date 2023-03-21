Donald Trump & Marilyn Monroe Part Of Unusual Dinner-Date Trio For F1 Driver Nico Hulkenberg

Former American President Donald Trump has little to do with F1. Through no fault of his own, the heavily European -centric sport has only just cracked the code to impress Americans. However, as it turns out, he has a bit of a fan following in F1 with current Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg.

Back in 2017, Hulkenberg sat down with F1 for a quick Q&A session providing an insight into his life. In the midst of answers about crying over Marley and Me and running away from spiders, Hulkenberg dropped some weird bombshells for answers.

Donald Trump fanatic- Nico Hulkenberg

When asked about what was the last book he had flipped through, the Hulk had then spent his time with a book about the US President. “I am not a big reader, but recently I have been reading a book about Donald Trump. It is good to have a little idea about the new American President.”

Later, when asked about his ideal dinner companions, the German’s choice was probably swayed by his recent read, adding the 45th President of the United States to the list.

The ultimate athlete and Jamaican phenom, Usain Bolt made the cut; and “to spice things up,” the driver reserved an invite for American sweetheart Marilyn Monroe.

Diving deep into Hulkenberg’s psyche

The interview uncovered a plethora of little-known facts about the enigma behind the visor. The self-proclaimed “king of chill-out” bared his soul on otherwise undisclosed aspects of his life.

When asked if he collects anything, Hulkenberg revealed his item of choice. “Money. I think it’s a good collector’s item.” Working in the rich man’s sport surely helps with that! Further, when asked about the best part of being a child, the now 35-year-old had to dig deep. “You have no luggage. You can do things without thinking about any consequences because somebody else is taking care of you.”

After his appearance on Netflix’s Drive to Survive, Hulkenberg gained a lot of popularity; particularly for his camaraderie with former Renault teammate Daniel Ricciardo. However, popularity might not be the best thing for the driver, as the one thing he hates about being famous is “People taking selfies with me.”

The reserved Hulk is shrouded in mystery, but this interview provided an intriguing glimpse into his inner world. Now, as he makes his glorious F1 comeback with Haas, hopefully, there is more to learn about the driver.