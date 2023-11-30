Mercedes Junior Driver Reveals the Struggles Behind Even Getting Recognised by Silver Arrows

20 seats and thousands of prospects! It has always been tough odds for anyone wishing to get into F1. The 10 teams often look at the best talents and analyze how much each driver can handle the pressure that comes along. Such is the struggle for young drivers wanting to get the spotlight in F1. Mercedes junior driver Frederik Vesti is a living example of the same. The Danish driver has revealed how he struggled to make Toto Wolff and the rest of the Silver Arrows notice his talent.

Advertisement

In an interview with Formule1 magazine, Vesti cited his tale of persistence for years to become a Mercedes academy driver. He stated, “It is very difficult to become a Mercedes junior. It took three years of racing and contacts before they would even consider me as a junior driver. You have to show them that you are the right driver and they have to see a lot of potential in you to invest in you.”

Vesti has shown his flair and pace in the junior categories over the past five years. From winning the 2018 Formula Regional European championship to competing across F3 and F2 championships, the Dane has impressed many F1 pundits.

Advertisement

He was in close running for the 2023 Formula 2 title alongside Theo Pourchaire. However, the 21-year-old fell short in the Abu Dhabi finale, thereby making Pourchaire the F2 champion.

Even though there is no doubt that Vesti is an incredible talent, he will not get the opportunity to compete in F1 in 2024. With Williams having confirmed that they will extend Logan Sargeant’s contract, there are no more seats available for next season.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Formula2/status/1728861178078638555?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

What are the chances of Frederik Vesti joining Mercedes?

Frederik Vesti has not been a stranger to the F1 setting at Mercedes. He has been in the simulator for the team this year. Besides this, he got the chance to drive the W14 as well in two FP1 sessions.

The first instance was at the Mexican GP in George Russell’s car. The Dane then also took the wheel of Lewis Hamilton’s car in Abu Dhabi. On this opportunity, Vesti stated his thoughts via the Mercedes F1 website.

Advertisement

He said, “This has been my dream since I was very young and something I’ve been fighting for through my whole junior career. It’s taken a lot of hard work, and this is a very important step for me on my journey. To be able to develop myself in an F1 car alongside some of the best drivers in the world is something I’m looking forward to.”

With Mercedes having a star-studded line-up of Hamilton and Russell, Vesti’s chances of a Mercedes drive seem negligible. Often, young drivers from F2 get overlooked if there are no full-time seats available in F1. Thus, this could be the fate of Vesti.