Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso Will Not Approve of Australian GP Prohibitions

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton have reasons to be unhappy about a rule that will be implemented at the upcoming Australian GP. The regulatory body has issued a list of things that won’t be allowed in Albert Park, the race’s venue. Among those items lie Hamilton and Alonso’s favorite mode of transport within the paddock.

On X, Austrian GP’s official account announced that eight items – alcohol, glass bottles, flares, camera lenses, drones, skateboards, weapons, and scooters – are prohibited items for this weekend’s race. While Alonso and Hamilton won’t care about seven items on the list, scooters not being allowed could be a bit of a challenge.

Both drivers are well known for using specialized scooters as their means of transportation. Hamilton, for example, has been using an electric scooter designed by Xiaomi back in 2019. He opted for this eco-friendly mode of travel to reduce the amount of carbon footprint he leaves behind, something he has been very vocal about over the last few years.

Hamilton fully embracing the scooter-life, has influenced not Alonso. Even younger drivers like George Russell and Charles Leclerc have gotten into the habit of using scooters as means of intra-paddock travel. Unfortunately, this is something that fans won’t be able to witness in Albert Park this weekend.

Fans react to Lewis Hamilton’s scooter ban

As always, fans on social media were quick to react to the scooter ban in Australia. Making hilarious jokes out the situation, here are some of the best reactions from fans on X (formerly Twitter).

 

 

Fans resorted to sarcasm to make light hearted jokes about Hamilton. Most of them were about Hamilton being dismayed about the ban.

However, F1 has banned scooters and bikes before. In 2023, Formula 1 Management sent a letter to the team owners, prohibiting anyone from using bikes and scooters. Drivers often took their scooters out to the tracks to take notes of the bumps and get a feel. This is something the authorities wanted to prevent.

