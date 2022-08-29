Who can replace Pierre Gasly in AlphaTauri for the 2023 season?

Mick Schumacher, Colton Herta, and Dennis Hauger are one of the few drivers on AlphaTauri’s radar if Pierre Gasly leaves for Alpine in 2023

According to the rumours, Alpine has reached out to AlphaTauri for a potential move for their French driver Pierre Gasly for the 2023 season.

Fernando Alonso signed with Aston Martin leaving an empty cockpit in Alpine. Furthermore, Oscar Piastri denied the confirmation via Alpine that he will be replacing Fernando Alonso in Alpine for 2023.

Instead, the Australian driver is one of McLaren’s replacements for Daniel Ricciardo. More of which Formula 1’s Contract Recognition Board will decide after the hearing today.

What is going on in the F1 transfer market?

If things go as planned, Pierre Gasly will sign for Alpine. Fernando Alonso will have a comfortable spell in Aston Martin, and Oscar Piastri will drive for McLaren.

This leads AlphaTauri with a sole remaining seat to partner with Yuki Tsunoda. There are plenty of drivers to choose from for the Italian outfit.

None of the Formula 2 Red Bull junior driver program drivers have left a mark on their F1 bosses for a potential seat in 2o23. Due to this, other drivers are favourable replacements for Gasly.

Mick Schumacher

Haas’ current young star Mick Schumacher was actually one of the contenders to replace Fernando Alonso in Alpine. However, with the recent rumours of Gasly, Schumacher can take the next step.

The German driver’s contract with Haas ends this season end and there have been no contract negotiations between him and the team.

“With Zandvoort coming up we should be in a better position where we should be able to fight for points again.”#HaasF1 #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/9fOtGtdkTc — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) August 28, 2022

Colton Herta

IndyCar sensation Colton Herta can be one of the shock moves to the F1 paddock. He is currently a McLaren-bound driver after signing up as a development driver.

Moreover, Herta came close to driving for the F1 seat in 2022 after a potential deal between Andretti and Sauber Alfa Romeo fell through.

Dennis Hauger

Dennis Hauger will be the favourite choice if the Red Bull junior driver program is considered. The former F3 world champion is currently below all the RB junior drivers in the F2 world championship.

Speaking about Hauger’s recent performances, Helmut Marko said: “He now has ups and downs in Formula 2, he is not constant. Performance and nothing else is the deciding factor. That is changeable.”

