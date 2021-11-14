“I don’t know what else I’m meant to do”– Lando Norris states Ferrari benefited more than him with Carlos Sainz collision

Lando Norris had a tough outing in Brazil, and it was brought upon him none other than his best friend and former teammate Carlos Sainz.

Lando Norris faced horror when his tyre got punctured in the very first turn of lap 1 during the race in Interlagos. He collided with none other than his former teammate Carlos Sainz driving Ferrari.

This crash forced Lando Norris to pit. Meanwhile, Sainz went on to race and finished P6. After the race, the Briton claimed that Ferrari had more benefit from the crash than a loss.

“I mean, I had to start turning left for the corner and the guy on the inside also knows that, so you have to respect each other, right? And if I’m a bit on the right side,” said Norris.

“I’m going to be coming back on at some point and obviously it benefited them a lot more than us, in the long term,” he continued. “I don’t know what else I’m meant to do.”

“I’ve gone to the right, there was a gap, I had a much better start – miles better start – and I can’t just keep looking in my mirrors the whole time, and I can’t see it from above where I am.”

“So I put my car in the best place I thought I could,” Norris explained. “I don’t want to crash so I thought I would need space, but it wasn’t enough.”

Frustrated Lando Norris

Whilst Ferrari earned 19 points from the race, Daniel Ricciardo’s retirement left Norris fight alone for McLaren. With the Briton gaining only a point from the race, Ferrari now has extended leverage over their rivals.

“It’s frustrating, because I scored one point and could have scored quite a few more today,” Norris said. “Probably Ferrari was still quicker than us today. But I would have been ahead of them at the start and they would have had to fight for it quite a bit, I reckon.”

