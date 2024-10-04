“Don’t Go Back Again Daniel”: Ricciardo Urged Not to Fall for Ambassadorial Role Offered by Red Bull

Only a week has passed since RB sacked Daniel Ricciardo but there are already speculations that the Australian could return to the Red Bull family. But this time what the team is reportedly offering him is an ambassadorial role.

Since Ricciardo is one of the most popular individuals in the paddock, it comes as no surprise that Red Bull would love to have him as an ambassador to promote their team and the parent company’s brand. However, the hosts of the Pitstop podcast have suggested the 35-year-old to not accept the same.

The hosts of the podcast began discussing this topic by explaining how Ricciardo’s role as an ambassador would involve the “same s***” he did last year when Red Bull offered him the role of a reserve driver. They believe that an ambassadorial role would involve more of the same as the team will ask him to go to events and promote the brand.

Since Ricciardo is an eight-time Grand Prix winner, one of the hosts said that he “should not be taking something like this”. His co-host of the podcast then added,

“If you go back to your ex once and it doesn’t go very well, don’t go back again Daniel!”

Ricciardo himself has made it clear that he has no interest in restarting his career. Hence, if he feels that Red Bull’s role as an ambassador would mean that he would be doing just that, he is unlikely to accept it. After all, he is a very popular figure and has already received several invites from other racing categories.

Marcus Ericsson suggests Ricciardo to join IndyCar

One common racing series that former F1 drivers have joined when they are keen to switch disciplines is IndyCar. Former Sauber driver Ericsson, who now competes in IndyCar, believes that the American racing series would be a good fit for Ricciardo.

After Ricciardo put up his emotional farewell post on Instagram, Ericsson was one of the many racers who congratulated him on his incredible career. However, unlike many others, he also advised him a move to prolong his career. Ericsson wrote,

“You’re the man DR. First class person and driver. Always fun racing you through the years! And hey, it’s not too late to change your mind about @indycar. I promise you would love it “over here””.

Meanwhile, Alex Albon has revealed that he wants to see Ricciardo compete in NASCAR. However, Ricciardo does not seem interested in racing in either of the disciplines. The Aussie stated that he has thought about racing in something like IndyCar but chose against it as racing in ovals ‘scares‘ him.