“Don’t go near Lewis Hamilton” – Kevin Magnussen warned to steer clear of the Mercedes driver ahead of British GP

Kevin Magnussen has been warned to stay away from Lewis Hamilton at the British GP following a couple of costly incidents.

Haas’ Kevin Magnussen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton have collided twice this season and on both occasions, Magnussen was the worst affected.

The two drivers collided during the Spanish and the Canadian Grand Prix. In both cases, the collision was seen as a racing incident and none of them was penalised.

Kevin Magnussen: 🗣️ “It’s always hard to read into competitiveness and positions after these practice sessions. I’m still optimistic, it’s very tight so it won’t take a big improvement to go many places up the order”.#F1 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/ImqeLxo5lx — Osservatore Sportivo (@OsOfficialF1) July 1, 2022

Going into the British GP this weekend, Haas’ team principal Guenther Steiner was asked if he would ask Magnussen to change his approach at the beginning of the race. Steiner said, “No. I always say, if I have to manage the start and the first lap for the driver, it is difficult to do.”

Also Read: Nikita Mazepin reveals Mercedes driver’s disrespectful moment following Haas axing

Kevin Magnussen knows what to do

Steiner believes that the drivers do not need to be told what they have to do on the track. He said that contact can happen and the Danish driver himself knows that it would be the third time.

Steiner said, “don’t go near Hamilton. Because, to be honest, both times, he has paid the consequences and normally that doesn’t happen.”

“But if I have to tell a driver that you have to do this and this at the start because the start could end up, I don’t know.”

Furthermore, the Haas boss highlighted a saying in motorsport – a race cannot be won on the first lap, but it can be lost. However, despite this Steiner refused to instruct Magnussen to change his driving style at the beginning of the race.

“You can tell them what to do, to go slow,” added Steiner. “Yeah, try telling them to go slow at the start.

“You know where you will end up and maybe somebody bumps into you. It is one of those things. I have been doing this for long enough and I tell the guys to do the best job they can and keep out of trouble.”

“But can they guarantee it? No way. You are not in control of the other 19 cars.”

Also Read: Romain Grosjean thinks Mick Schumacher is victim of ‘typical Haas’