“The Money Was Terrible”: From Working on David Beckham’s Soccer USA to Being Prime F1 Anchor, Natalie Pinkham Opens Up on Her Early Days

Sky Sports F1’s Natalie Pinkham has become a household name for motorsport and F1 fans. She has carved out a stellar career for herself in the world of broadcasting, making our beloved sport more accessible than ever before.

Having started her F1 broadcasting career with BBC Radio 5, back in 2011, Pinkham transitioned to Sky Sports rather quickly as a pitlane reporter in 2012. Steadily, she became a mainstay in the Sky Sports F1 team, reaching the heights of being a known presenter and commentator that she is at present.

But before venturing into F1 and motorsports as a whole, there was a time when Pinkham worked extensively in soccer, hosting and presenting shows for various tournaments.

From co-hosting ITV4’s lighthearted show named ‘World Cuppa’ for the 2006 FIFA World Cup to presenting Beach Soccer Leagues and its related coverage, Pinkham did it all. Amid all this, she also moved to the USA to work on a show following David Beckham’s move to Major League Soccer (MLS).

“I was working over there on David Beckham’s Soccer USA. The money was terrible. I didn’t care. I lived in a mate’s room, like spare room in Tribeca,” she revealed on the Red Flags podcast whilst discussing her early days in the world of sports broadcasting.

Natalie Pinkham is an emblematic figure of the F1 paddock! With over a decade of experience in Formula 1, her career is beyond impressive. Her constant support for our work and women in motorsport in general is deeply appreciated! Thank you for everything #WomenInMotorsport pic.twitter.com/sJPX3Xfovc — Females in Motorsport (@FemalesinMSport) January 8, 2023

The documentary ‘David Beckham’s Soccer USA’ followed the former Manchester United and England soccer legend’s time with the LA Galaxy. Pinkham’s time with the MLS-themed Beckham show wasn’t quite enjoyable, as she stated how she used to film for one day and party for the rest of the week.

Moreover, Pinkham had been lodging with a friend of hers in the neighborhood of Tribeca. Based in the lower end of New York, Tribeca is often considered one of the most affluent residential areas in all of the USA. Naturally, she wasn’t renting the place given her nascent broadcasting career and financial struggles.

What made Pinkham choose broadcasting as a career?

Like in all other sports, the vivid storytelling of the broadcaster often engages fans to the fullest. Live sporting events can be difficult to follow, but the likes of Pinkham have made it accessible, engaging, and riveting.

But it was actually an incident from her childhood that helped her discover her passion for sports and storytelling. It was an incident between Zola Budd and Decker Slaney at the 1984 Olympics in the 3000-meter race.

“Do you remember the 84 Olympics in LA? Was when Decker Slaney clashed with Zola Budd and they both fell out of the race. But, you know, I’ve been obsessed with Zola Budd ever since. And obsessed with like sports documentaries, working in live sports, anything, because it just captivated me,” she explained.

Besides soccer and F1, Pinkham has worked in other sports as well, hosting and presenting shows in tennis and motorcycle racing. Given that her inspiration for taking up sports broadcasting came from the 1984 Summer Olympics, it is safe to say that she is a thorough sports connoisseur.