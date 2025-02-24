mobile app bar

“The Money Was Terrible”: From Working on David Beckham’s Soccer USA to Being Prime F1 Anchor, Natalie Pinkham Opens Up on Her Early Days

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Natalie Pinkham (L) and David Beckham (R)

Natalie Pinkham (L) and David Beckham (R) |
Credits: IMAGO / Every Second Media and IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Sky Sports F1’s Natalie Pinkham has become a household name for motorsport and F1 fans. She has carved out a stellar career for herself in the world of broadcasting, making our beloved sport more accessible than ever before.

Having started her F1 broadcasting career with BBC Radio 5, back in 2011, Pinkham transitioned to Sky Sports rather quickly as a pitlane reporter in 2012. Steadily, she became a mainstay in the Sky Sports F1 team, reaching the heights of being a known presenter and commentator that she is at present.

But before venturing into F1 and motorsports as a whole, there was a time when Pinkham worked extensively in soccer, hosting and presenting shows for various tournaments.

From co-hosting ITV4’s lighthearted show named ‘World Cuppa’ for the 2006 FIFA World Cup to presenting Beach Soccer Leagues and its related coverage, Pinkham did it all. Amid all this, she also moved to the USA to work on a show following David Beckham’s move to Major League Soccer (MLS).

“I was working over there on David Beckham’s Soccer USA. The money was terrible. I didn’t care. I lived in a mate’s room, like spare room in Tribeca,” she revealed on the Red Flags podcast whilst discussing her early days in the world of sports broadcasting.

The documentary ‘David Beckham’s Soccer USA’ followed the former Manchester United and England soccer legend’s time with the LA Galaxy. Pinkham’s time with the MLS-themed Beckham show wasn’t quite enjoyable, as she stated how she used to film for one day and party for the rest of the week.

Moreover, Pinkham had been lodging with a friend of hers in the neighborhood of Tribeca. Based in the lower end of New York, Tribeca is often considered one of the most affluent residential areas in all of the USA. Naturally, she wasn’t renting the place given her nascent broadcasting career and financial struggles.

What made Pinkham choose broadcasting as a career?

Like in all other sports, the vivid storytelling of the broadcaster often engages fans to the fullest. Live sporting events can be difficult to follow, but the likes of Pinkham have made it accessible, engaging, and riveting.

But it was actually an incident from her childhood that helped her discover her passion for sports and storytelling. It was an incident between Zola Budd and Decker Slaney at the 1984 Olympics in the 3000-meter race.

“Do you remember the 84 Olympics in LA? Was when Decker Slaney clashed with Zola Budd and they both fell out of the race. But, you know, I’ve been obsessed with Zola Budd ever since. And obsessed with like sports documentaries, working in live sports, anything, because it just captivated me,” she explained.

Besides soccer and F1, Pinkham has worked in other sports as well, hosting and presenting shows in tennis and motorcycle racing. Given that her inspiration for taking up sports broadcasting came from the 1984 Summer Olympics, it is safe to say that she is a thorough sports connoisseur.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these