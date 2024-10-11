Tom Brady Unveils Dazzling Gifts from Floyd Mayweather, Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic and David Beckham

With a 23-year NFL career and countless achievements, Tom Brady has built an impressive personal collection of memorabilia—not limited to just football, but spanning various aspects of his legendary journey.

His spectacular collection not only includes his own Super Bowl rings and MVPs, signed footballs, and playbooks, but also gifts from some of the biggest names in the sports world, including Floyd Mayweather, Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic, David Beckham, etc.

Brady was back with another riveting episode of his vlogs, chronicling his life. This time, he showcased his epic collection of memorabilia. One of the most interesting things in his possession is Floyd Mayweather’s autographed cap from his 50th professional victory over Connor McGregor in 2016.

CR7’s autographed jersey following his hat trick game against Spurs also found its way into the 7-time Super Bowl winner’s collection.

David Beckham, who has been a good friend of Brady, signed a pair of boots for him in 2007 back when he was playing for LA Galaxy. Those boots have the names of Beck’s kids written on the heel.

Moving on from soccer memorabilia, TB12 also has an autographed jersey of 24-time grand slam winner, Novak Djokovic. He signed that last year following his 4th US Open Title.

The story of Brady being in the crowd during the iconic 1981 NFC Championship game between the 49ers and Cowboys has been told countless times. For years though, he didn’t have any special memorabilia from that game—until a fan finally fulfilled his long-standing wish.

Brady’s foam finger from the famous Dwight-Clark game

Growing up in the Bay Area, Brady, like many, was a huge 49ers fan, idolizing Joe Montana. At just four years old, Tom was at Candlestick Park on that unforgettable day when Dwight Clark made “The Catch,” securing a game-tying touchdown from Montana in the NFC Championship against the Cowboys.

The entire stadium erupted as the 49ers advanced to the Super Bowl. But young TB12 cried afterward—not because of the excitement, but because he didn’t have a foam finger to commemorate the moment.

Years later, a fan heard about Brady’s childhood disappointment and sent him a foam finger, which has since become one of the most cherished items in his collection.

In addition to that, Brady also owns a piece of a seat from Candlestick Park, complete with the formation and play call from that iconic drive, signed by both Joe Montana and Dwight Clark.

There is nothing that the 7-time Super Bowl winner cannot do and this next item in his possession proves that. It is his 2022 Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary Series. He was an executive producer of “Man in the Arena”, a series in which Brady takes fans through his 10 Super Bowl appearances.

The other things Brady showed off included a signed helmet from Lewis Hamilton, pictures of his kids, his high school diploma, signed baseball from Barry Bonds and Chillie Davis, and a bat autographed by Ken Griffey Jr.