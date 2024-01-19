Don’t Worry, Horrendous Visa CashApp Racing Bulls Is NOT the AlphaTauri Rebrand- But the Real Thing Isn’t Much Better

AlphaTauri is undergoing a major rebranding ahead of the 2024 season, given Red Bull wants to further increase their presence on the grid, given the impact it has on the sales of their energy drink. With new premier partners coming in, a potential name of the rebranded team was ‘Visa CashApp Racing Bull.’ However, per a recent update on X by RBR Daily, the team has another name, currently acting as a placeholder, and the second isn’t any better.

The discussions around the rebranding soon garnered the attention of fans on social media. Reports all over suggest that the team will simply be called “Visa CashApp RB”. The sheer length of the name was the first concern of the fans, closely followed by the absurdity of it.

There is a certain lack of smoothness in the name, and it barely sounds like one is talking about a racing team in Formula 1. A moment of rejoice came for the fans when the team clarified that ‘Visa CashApps Racing Bulls’ won’t be their new name. However, the happiness did not last, given the team might opt for racing in the 2024 season under the name ‘Visa CashApp RB’, as previously mentioned.

The problem with using ‘RB’ instead of ‘Racing Bulls,’ is that the team is only adding to the uncertainty around the name. The Instagram account under the same name, now stands deactivated. This added to the mystery around what the final name would be.

AlphaTauri and F1 fans can’t come to terms with the team’s new name

With the new placeholder not sounding any better, AlphaTauri fans took to X to point out their disappointment over the same.

Some fans pointed out how the new names of F1 teams were rather terrible.

Meanwhile, others pointed out how the name didn’t exactly roll off the tongue.

One fan joked about the name potentially causing confusion within user of the application.

Keeping the name of the outfit aside, one thing is certain. AlphaTauri or Visa CashApp RB, or whatever their name is, shouldn’t be taken lightly. Red Bull is taking extra measures to make sure that their sister team is incredibly competitive this season. With a driver pairing of Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda, they will feel optimistic about their on-track performances as well.