Double Victory for Lewis Hamilton for Finally Meeting the Woman of His Dreams at British GP

The 2024 British GP was special for Lewis Hamilton, as he won an F1 race for the first time in 945 days. At the same time, the seven-time World Champion fulfilled another dream – meeting the Mother of Dragons.

Emilia Clarke, who played the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the blockbuster HBO show Game of Thrones, was present in Silverstone, where the Ferrari hosted her. But she decided to catch up with Hamilton after the 39-year-old’s victory, following an enthralling Grand Prix.

guys omg they did meet ❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/PsJhxSlRSB — sim (@sim3744) July 13, 2024

Hamilton, who once admitted that he was in ‘love’ with Clarke, must have been elated at two things that happened in his home race weekend.

One of the most popular TV shows of all time, Game of Thrones was a worldwide sensation. Even Carlos Sainz was a huge fan, who also showcased his disappointment at how the show ended in 2019.

Clarke’s portrayal of the last Targaryen Queen also made her one of the most famous actresses in the industry, and Hamilton for sure, was one of her biggest followers.

Clarke made Hamilton binge on Game of Thrones

Hamilton caught the Game of Thrones fever slightly later than others. He started binging it in 2019 when the seventh and final season of the show aired on television. Most of it was because of Clarke’s character Daenerys.

In the show, Daenerys is one of the main characters, who for seven whole seasons, is on a quest to reclaim a throne she believes is hers by right. What made her stand out was the fact that she possessed three dragons, making her one of the most powerful figures in the show. That power was what Hamilton admired.

He would post stories on his Instagram account, showcasing how much he loved Clarke. Talking about Daenerys (Clarke), he wrote, “I’m in love. She is the baddest, a bad ting ya kno.”

Posting a picture of Clarke’s character riding a horse, Hamilton also added, “Every man needs a strong independent woman with dragons.”

The fact that Hamilton did get to meet Clarke in Silverstone will be another victory for the Stevenage-born driver in addition to the fact that he made a return to the top step of the F1 podium.