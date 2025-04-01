Stephen Curry Reveals How “Game of Thrones” Honored Him With Exclusive Merchandise

Mar 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles over his shoulder during warm ups before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry has received countless honors for his tremendous basketball skills. However, his most recent honor is a result of his extensive fandom for HBO’s hit television series Game of Thrones.

In February, Curry admitted to having a GOT prop in his man cave—a replica of Ned Stark’s sword. His collection recently got a bit heavier following a couple gifts from HBO.

On Monday, Curry took to Instagram to reveal HBO sent him a pair of swords to add to his man cave wall. The first is a replica of Jon Snow’s blade.

The second sword is a replica of GOT‘s Eddard Stark’s. From the tone of Curry’s post, he was over the moon with his new gifts.

Curry shared his gratitude for the gesture through a video on his Instagram story. The Warriors star has openly confessed his love for the show, but his wife doesn’t share his sentiment.

Ayesha isn’t the biggest fan of Game of Thrones

Stephen and Ayesha originally began watching Game of Thrones together. However, after three episodes, her enthusiasm wavered. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Curry broke down the drama revolving around the series and his family.

“Well, we started the first three episodes together, and I could feel that she wasn’t necessarily feeling it,” Curry said. “And I went on a road trip right after we started watching it, and I just took off. I think I came back from the road trip on season five.

Steph never looked back once he began to watch the show on his own. Despite, Ayesha’s lack of interest in the show, she supports her husband’s affinity for the series. It will be interesting to see how vast Curry’s Game of Thrones prop collection grows in the coming years.