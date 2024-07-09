Carlos Sainz’s Game of Thrones Hot-Take Resurfaces After Emilia Clarke’s Ferrari Rendezvous

During the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Emilia Clarke, known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, made a surprise appearance in the Ferrari garage. This unexpected visit brought back memories of one of Carlos Sainz’s hot takes on the show’s controversial ending.

When Game of Thrones concluded in 2019, fans gave it a mixed response. The final season’s ending was not received well by many who were left utterly disappointed. However, Carlos Sainz shared a different perspective on the show’s ending.

He loved how the show ended despite what others might think. After seeing Emilia Clarke and Sainz together at Silverstone, the fans dug out a post from 2019 where the Spaniard shared his thoughts on the ending of the show as shared by @f1gossippofficial on Instagram.

“Say and criticize as much as you want but I loved #GameOfThonesFinale. Whatever ending you put to this series it was always gonna receive criticism for being either too predictable or not cool enough. I enjoyed the fact that it was unpredictable and cool-ish. Peace out,” Sainz wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

But Emilia wasn’t the only celebrity present at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix. Brad Pitt was also present, although not as a guest. Pitt carried on with the filming of his new F1 movie, scheduled to release next year. There was a lot of anticipation about the announcements related to the movie.

Brad Pitt & Co. revealed the title of the F1-inspired movie at the British GP

The F1-based movie co-produced by Lewis Hamilton, unsurprisingly titled “F1“, has been in production during various Grand Prix events over the past year. Brad Pitt kickstarted shooting of the film last year at the British GP at Silverstone and the crew went to several races in Hungary, Italy, and Las Vegas.

Pitt drove a modified F2 car during these race weekends, but not in official F1 sessions. Some footage from these filming schedules is present in the new teaser trailer that came out on race day in Silverstone.

The movie is reportedly set to be released on June 25, 2025. Alongside Pitt, the film’s producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, known for his work on the original Top Gun movie, was also at Silverstone. Bruckheimer, once a NASCAR fan, shared how working on this project has turned him into a Formula 1 enthusiast.

After Hamilton secured his ninth home win, Bruckheimer spoke with Will Buxton to discuss the movie and also revealed his newfound appreciation for Formula 1.