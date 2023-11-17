Drink Like Daniel Ricciardo at Las Vegas but It Will Set You Back $135

The Las Vegas Grand Prix has stirred excitement with extravagant ticket pricing, exclusive hotels, and grand opening ceremonies. However, following all of this, the MGM resort in Las Vegas hopes to wow the crowd with a unique tribute to Daniel Ricciardo that also ties in with the famed honey badger post-race tradition. From November 16th to 18th at the Bellagio, F1 fans can join in a special celebration, relishing a cocktail served in a racing shoe worth $135.

Over the years Daniel Ricciardo’s podium celebrations, featuring the iconic ” shoey, “have become a fan-favorite spectacle. Remarkably, the MGM Resort took advantage of this and launched the Shoey Bar during the Las Vegas Grand Prix. With this creative maneuver, guests will be able to fully experience the thrilling victory essence and immerse themselves in the sport’s excitement.

As per the F1 briefing the resort wrote, ” Slip into our genuine MGM-branded driving shoes, fill them with your beverage of choice, and raise a triumphant toast, just like your racing heroes do on the podium. Experience the rush, savor the glory, and celebrate your passion for racing with us!”

Fans at the Bellagio can savor a drink served in shoes to enjoy their favorite beverage in Ricciardo’s style. With a waterproof lining for hygienic purposes, these shoes cost $135 for an authentic short cocktail in a leather shoe or $70 for an original shoey cocktail in an acrylic shoe.

Amidst the extravagant Las Vegas GP Daniel Ricciardo makes serious appeals to F1 officials

Throughout the years, Daniel Ricciardo has garnered a substantial fan base because of his charismatic persona. Yet, in a recent interview with Speedweek, the Honey Badger revealed a different side of himself. The 34-year-old voiced his apprehension about the high ticket prices for the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, emphasizing the importance of keeping Formula 1 accessible to all amid these rising costs.

For Formula One, the Las Vegas Event is a major event that offers authorities an opportunity to maximize earnings. For this, they have established high ticket prices to profit monetarily from the third race in the US. As per the official F1 website, three-day grandstand tickets are priced at a staggering $3072, while a one-day pass is available for $768.

However aware of these high costs, Ricciardo apparently demanded something from F1 management, according to reports from Speedweek.com. He said, “ I guess, like all things, you need a balance. Obviously, I’m not the business behind the sport, but maybe it’s, I don’t want to say it’s my ignorance, but I would still love that a general admission [ticket] is affordable for anyone, whatever job they are.”

However, despite being aware of the financial barriers preventing fans from attending, Ricciardo acknowledges that the pricing strategy could be essential to the business model. Though he still advocates F1 accessibility, considering diverse lifestyles and incomes. He said, ” I see everyone’s got different lifestyles and levels of income, so it’d be nice that the sport remains accessible for everyone.”