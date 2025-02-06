Ferrari Makes Blunder With Lewis Hamilton’s Qualifying Record Despite Writing Wholesome Description for Him

Lewis Hamilton’s time with Ferrari has started on the best possible note because, after three difficult seasons for him with Mercedes, he’s feeling all the love from the Tifosi as well as the team. In fact, it would appear that the #44 driver has settled in perfectly with the Maranello-based squad.

In a recent video uploaded to his Instagram account, Hamilton can be seen meeting the Ferrari employees in the factory. He captioned the post, “Feeling right at home.”

The team even went as far as publishing a feature on the seven-time world champion on their website. However, even though their intentions were good, one statistical mistake crept into the read.

Lewis Hamilton’s description on Ferrari’s website! ❤️ (the poles should be 104 tho not 100 @ ferrari fix it ) pic.twitter.com/HYhJY7rbOy — sin ⁴⁴ (@44britcedes) February 6, 2025

Instead of crediting him with 104 pole positions, the website listed his pole tally to only 100. This mistake was pointed out by a user on X (formerly Twitter). And while that post has received well over 10,000 views, the Ferrari website, at the time of writing, has not corrected this error. The feature still reads Hamilton having only 100 pole positions.

Hamilton’s qualifying record is a bittersweet reminder

Throughout his 17-year-long Formula 1 career, Hamilton has been blistering when it comes to one-lap pace. In fact, until 2022, Hamilton had not gone without at least one pole position during a season.

Today, his one-lap pace has become his Achilles heel. He only managed to bag one pole position in 2023 (at the Hungarian GP) and went without setting a pole time last season. Moreover, he was completely outclassed by George Russell in the duo’s Grand Prix qualifying head-t0-head last year, with the 26-year-old leading 19-5.

This might become even more concerning for the 40-year-old given that this season he will be going toe-to-toe with Charles Leclerc, who is considered one of the fastest drivers over a one-lap on the current F1 grid. That said, if David Croft is to be asked, he still vouches for Hamilton to regain his sublime qualifying form of the past.

“Last minute qualifying lap to save my life? It’s got to be the man who’s got more poles than anyone else, right? It’s got to be Lewis Hamilton,” he said at the recent Autosport Awards.