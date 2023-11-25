Dripped Out Lewis Hamilton Generated Approx $830,000 by Bringing the Runway to Las Vegas GP

Lewis Hamilton- one of F1’s most marketable drivers of all time, is also the sport’s most fashionable entity. The 7-time world champion is popular all across the globe for his unique style, which has attracted some of the world’s biggest fashion brands to collaborate with him, whether it is race day or a function.

https://twitter.com/LH44updates/status/1728160138370961519?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With the grand spectacle of the Las Vegas GP, Hamilton knew he had to make a grand statement with his clothing, too, and when the time came, the Briton did not disappoint. A couple of days before the feature race in Vegas, Hamilton sported an all-red ensemble with a cone-like collar custom-made by Bottega Veneta, garnering heavy attention. Per an article in the Business of Fashion Magazine, the Briton’s outfit generated hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Lewis Hamilton’s Burberry, Bottega Veneta, and Valentino looks each garnered media impressions valued between $780,000 and $830,000 according to consultancy Launchmetrics.”

Apart from the Bottega Veneta, Hamilton sported the clothes of multiple high-end brands throughout the weekend. The brands included Burberry and Valentino, further earning more money through the media attention. Luxury fashion brands sponsoring Hamilton’s clothes are not a new phenomenon, as they often end up competing with one another to ensure the most successful F1 driver of all time wears their clothes.

The 38-year-old is rarely away from the cameras, especially owing to his various outfits. While most celebs stay committed to one brand and wear only their clothes, Hamilton stands away from the crowd as he does not tie himself down to just one brand. If in the morning he showcases a Louis Vuitton, there are good chances that in the evening he might flaunt a Versace or a Dior.

Not the first time Lewis Hamilton generated insane money via his clothes

Earlier in July, Vogue Business issued a report that claimed Hamilton was the highest-ranking sports star in terms of expected monetary value (EMV). The report came after Hamilton attended Pharell Williams‘ debut at Louis Vuitton and the Rick Owens Show. The 38-year-old earned a whopping $1.7 million for featuring in an outfit by Louis Vuitton.

https://twitter.com/prixastri/status/1726249968275705926?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With the rise in popularity of motorsports, owing largely to Netflix’s Drive to Survive, the F1 athletes stand as some of the most marketable entities in the world. As such, the crossover of fashion brands featuring more and more in automotive sporting events is becoming more and more common. While many former athletes consider it to be demeaning to the sport, the newer generations believe the added exposure is opening the sport up to a wider audience, allowing for more income and increased public interest.