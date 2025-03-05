Drive to Survive Producer Gives Insights Into Daniel Ricciardo’s ‘Emotional’ Last Interview Post-RB Sacking

The very first episode of Drive to Survive, aired in 2019, featured Daniel Ricciardo as the main star and instantly, he became an even bigger fan favorite than he was before. Every season, fans would look forward to episodes that would cover his journey — whether it was at Red Bull, Renault, McLaren, or Red Bull again.

Sadly, 2025 will likely be the last time we see Ricciardo in the blockbuster Netflix docuseries.

Having had a series of underwhelming performances in 2024, Ricciardo lost out on his seat at RB, Red Bull’s sister team, and he didn’t find any other suitors. It looks difficult for him to make a return to F1, a fact he has seemingly accepted.

It’s also one of the stories that season 7 — set to release this Friday, March 7 — is set to cover and producer James Gay-Reese shared how emotional things got.

“Danny Ric’s been great historically,” he said on the Paddock Project podcast. “He just gave us his last interview because obviously, he hasn’t got a seat anymore. I just watched the cut the other day and it’s just so emotional…”

“I know Daniel tiny bit from over the years and… He’s been such an ambassador of the show and for the sport. Just to see him sign off was pretty emotional…”

Ricciardo’s departure was undoubtedly one of the biggest moments of the 2024 season, and those awaiting the release of the new season of Drive to Survive have been eagerly waiting to see how things were behind the scenes. Sadly, it won’t get a lot of air time.

What to expect from Drive to Survive’s ‘Ricciardo exit’ episode?

Cameras usually followed Ricciardo wherever he went during a Grand Prix weekend but the Singapore GP was a particularly sad affair for the honey badger. Right after the race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, his departure from RB became official.

According to veteran journalist Kym Illman, Netflix’s crew was waiting outside while Ricciardo went into the hospitality section. “They were there, as I was, to watch Lando Norris go in to see Daniel…”

They spent some time together, but eventually, when Ricciardo didn’t reappear despite Norris leaving, the Netflix crew got tired and left. Illman feels that the microphones recorded some of the conversation but doubts if any footage will be shared.

Regardless, that particular episode of Drive to Survive is set to feature phone-recorded footage from five drivers — Norris, Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly, George Russell, and Alex Albon. So, Ricciardo’s exit will likely be just a part of it.