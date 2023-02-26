Ted Kravitz Joins Will Buxton in Aston Martin Hype Train by Claiming Fernando Alonso Led Team Will Beat Mercedes

Aston Martin appeared for the pre-season testing in Bahrain with Fernando Alonso and Felipe Drugovich. The Silverstone-based side had an impressive outing over there and could lead the extremely competitive midfield once the season starts.

However, some of the experts are now expecting a bit more from the Alonso lead side. After Will Buxton tweeted that Aston Martin will beat Mercedes, F1 presenter Ted Kravitz also echoes the same opinion.

So here’s a shot at an order as we stand today, with the usual caveat it’s only testing and this is likely to be completely wrong. 1 Red Bull Racing

2 Ferrari

3 Aston Martin

4 Mercedes

5 Alpine

6 Alfa Romeo

7 Haas

8 Alpha Tauri

9 Williams

10 McLaren — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) February 26, 2023

Based on the last day of the pre-season testing, he thinks Aston Martin would be above Mercedes and closer to Ferrari and could end up recording P2 in the final constructors’ championship standings.

Ted Kravitz Alonso’nun yarış stinti sebebiyle Aston Martin’i Mercedes’in önüne koymuş ve Bahreyn gp bugün yapılsaydı podyumda Max, Checo ve Alonso’nun olacağını söylemiş. pic.twitter.com/1VcjD9irOP — FERNANDO (@alo_theking) February 26, 2023

If it were a race, Fernando Alonso would have been on a podium

Kravitz was even more appreciative of Aston Martin. He even thinks if the current testing were the Grand Prix, Alonso would have been on the podium along with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Thus, even decimating a challenge by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Kravitz and Buxton are not alone in this opinion. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff also thinks that Aston Martin could end up being above them and Ferrari in the standings in November.

Toto Wolff on Aston Martin after the Pre-Season test: “By our calculations, the Aston Martin could end up in second place.” Via AMuS pic.twitter.com/OFvcaInkLc — Aston Martin F1 updates (@startonpole) February 26, 2023

With such expectations from Aston Martin, the Silverstone-based very well this year can be the dark horses of F1. However, how long the Lawrence Stroll-owned side could bear these predictions remains to be seen.

Aston Martin plans to change 2/3rd of their car ahead of Bahrain

The preseason tests put as many miles on their cars to obtain enough data to make significant improvements before the season starts. And after Alonso and Drugovich got in a significant sample size, Aston Martin concluded that they are in need to make noticeable changes in their car.

Dan Fallows, the technical director at Aston Martin, reveals they need to make around tw0-third changes in the car to optimize its performance. If that gives them a positive outcome, then a grid shakedown is on the cards.

The biggest setback for Aston Martin over the weekend was Lance Stroll’s absence, who is currently unavailable due to his bike accident. He is set to miss the season-opening race, and the team is currently seeing his availability for Saudi Arabian GP too.

