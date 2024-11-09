mobile app bar

Driver From ‘70s Who Never Won a Title Named Worthy Contender to Max Verstappen if They Raced Together

Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, So Paulo, Brazil. 3.November.2024; Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing

With three world championships and a potentially fourth one incoming, Max Verstappen has already established himself as one of the best F1 drivers of all time. In the past few seasons, the Dutchman has obliterated the field, one that included world-class talents. In the process, he set a whole new benchmark.

However, as per five-time Le Mans winner Derek Bell, there is one driver from the 1970s who most likely would have been a worthy contender to Verstappen if they were of the same age and drove the same car— Jacky Ickx.

He (Jacky Ickx) wasn’t far off. In his heyday when he was 20 years old, he was right with Max. He was the one driver that everyone wanted,” said Bell on the Drive to Wynn podcast.

Bell knows Ickx well since he won Le Mans three times (1975, 1981, 1982) with the Belgian former driver as his teammate. Ickx was not only good in four-wheeler racing but also in two-wheelers and had the ability to adapt to various disciplines – a key reason why several teams were always on the lookout for him, Bell revealed.

Ickx also competed in F1 between 1966 and 1979 and drove for some of the biggest teams, including Williams, Lotus, and Ferrari. He had 116 race starts to his name, registered eight wins and a total of 25 podiums. Perhaps, he ended his careers as arguably one of the best drivers to never win a world title.

With Ickx long retired now, fans may never get the opportunity to see him race again. So whether he could get the better of Verstappen or not, will forever remain a mystery.

