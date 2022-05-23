“Unexpected encounter with Conor McGregor” – Ferrari F1 maestro brags about his encounter with UFC megastar Conor McGregor

Ferrari F1 maestro brags about his unespected encounter with UFC megastar ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor at the Chopard Gentleman’s Evening.

It’s not every day that two heavyweights from two different sports meet in one place. But that’s just what happened when former Formula One driver Jacky Ickx met MMA legend Conor McGregor at a recent event.

Both icons were in attendance at the Chopard Gentleman’s Evening, where they met. The former Ferrari driver shared photos with the Notorious One on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacky Ickx (@jackyickxofficial)

“Unexpected encounter with MMA @thenotoriousmma yesterday night at @chopard Gentlemen’s Evening,”

This isn’t the first time the Irish MMA fighter has encountered a Formula One icon. He had the opportunity to sit next to Mercedes driver and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in 2017.

Lewis Hamilton chills out with MMA legend Conor McGregor

Hamilton and McGregor were both in attendance at the Royal Albert Hall for the British Fashion Awards 2017. They were seated at the same table, as seen in the images.

Irina Shayk, Rita Ora, Conor McGregor, Jourdan Dunn and Lewis Hamilton attend The Fashion Awards 2017 in partnership with Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2017 in London, England. https://t.co/ucnfqHU1Cf pic.twitter.com/LqebgFjtzq — Lewis Hamilton Pictures (@LH44pics) December 4, 2017

Both performers appeared to have had a good time at the occasion. They were sitting next to models Irina Shayk and Rita Ora and actress Jourdan Dunn. It was unusual to have both athletes in the same frame at a Red Carpet event.

Both legends are currently battling to be the best in their respective fields. Due to injuries, McGregor hasn’t been seen in the Octagon in a long time.

At the start of the 2022 season, Hamilton has slipped a little further down the F1 pecking order. He is presently in sixth place in the championship, with only one podium to his credit. The Mercedes driver has not achieved any pole positions or victories to date.

Both athletes’ fans would love to see them return to the top of the sport and dominate like they once did. In a series of tweets, McGregor hinted at his comeback to the Octagon, but nothing has gotten verified. At the same time, Lewis will be hoping that the team’s new enhancements will be effective in Spain.

