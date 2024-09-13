Max Verstappen Flaunts $21.5K Tag Heuer Watch Which Traces Its Legacy to Niki Lauda

Unlike some of his fellow drivers, Max Verstappen is not known for making bold fashion statements when arriving in the F1 paddock for a race weekend. However, during the media day ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the Dutchman was seen wearing a stunning new timepiece — the Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph ‘Glassbox’.

Details about this exquisite watch, which costs a hefty $21,500, were shared on Instagram by the Formula 1 fan page @insaneluxurylife. Introduced in 2023, this watch has a special look called the ‘John Player Special’ color scheme. It also has small black sub-dials, set against a shiny yellow gold-plated dial with vertical brush marks.

The design of this watch pays tribute to a classic Tag Heuer timepiece from the 1970s, the Heuer Carrera ref. 1158 CHN, which was made popular back in the day by Tag Heuer’s former CEO Jack Heuer.

Jack decided to use these gold Carrera watches as a way to promote the brand by giving them to winning Formula 1 drivers like Niki Lauda, Jacky Ickx, and Ronnie Peterson. His idea worked exactly as he wanted and soon the gold Carrera watches became a status symbol for racing drivers.

Other features of the watch Verstappen flaunted in Baku

The 2023 version of the Carrera which Verstappen wore has some unique features and it is designed with a special shape called a “bowl-like flange,” which curves up into the crystal on the top. This makes the watch’s face appear to have a three-dimensional look and makes it look bezel-less while showing off as much gold as possible.

Inspired by the original gold Carrera from the 1970s, the dial of the 2023 version has a date window at the 6 o’clock position, black subdials, and a shiny black seconds hand. There is also a small seconds indicator at the 6 o’clock position, and the TAG Heuer logo is prominently displayed at 12 o’clock.

The case of the watch is made from solid 18k 3N yellow gold, measuring 39mm, and is crafted with a mix of polished and brushed surfaces, giving it a distinct look.

The watch is powered by the latest version of TAG Heuer’s in-house Heuer 02 chronograph movement, known as the TH20-00. This advanced movement offers an 80-hour power reserve and operates at a speed of 4Hz, which means the watch’s hands move very smoothly.