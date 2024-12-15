Eddie Jordan Claims It Is ‘Suicidal’ of Ferrari to Replace Carlos Sainz With Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move may certainly be a blockbuster storyline to follow for the 2025 season, but it is coming at the expense of a perfect driver pairing of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Many couldn’t get their head around Ferrari’s decision to replace Sainz with Hamilton, and Eddie Jordan went as far as suggesting it would harm the Maranello-based outfit.

The former F1 team boss recently shared his thoughts on Ferrari securing Hamilton’s services. “My FFS goes to John Elkann of Ferrari for even authorizing, signing off on that [Hamilton] deal. It was absolutely suicidal to get rid of Carlos,” Jordan said on the Formula for Success podcast.

Jordan explained how Sainz and Leclerc were part of a well-oiled structure at Ferrari. Since 2021, they had built on their momentum and put the team on an upward trajectory in terms of podiums, wins, and the championship challenge in 2024.

However, with Hamilton joining, the chemistry and camaraderie will need to develop from scratch—unless the British driver hits the ground running and quickly gels with the Italian team. Hamilton has acknowledged that relocating from the UK to Italy and integrating with the team at Maranello will be a challenge for him.

So, 2025 may be a transition year for Ferrari if the seven-time world champion takes time to familiarize himself with the squad and its ways. Nevertheless, many experts including Jordan’s co-host David Coulthard feel that Hamilton could do very well at the Scuderia irrespective of the vastly different environment.

Can Hamilton win in red?

It is a straightforward question as Hamilton will be 40 years old when he first races in a Ferrari car next season.

However, his performances in 2024 when Mercedes had a quick enough car is enough evidence that the #44 driver certainly has some fuel remaining in his tank to produce some stellar performances for Ferrari.

Coulthard feels that Hamilton could pull off a Nigel Mansell-like stint at the Italian team. Mansell raced at Ferrari for only two seasons in 1989 and 1990, but was able to win his first-ever Grand Prix in Rossa Corsa. He was also nearing his 40s back then and eventually won his first and only world championship at the age of 39 in 1992 with Williams.

Hamilton would ideally want to win races and secure his record-breaking eighth world title at Ferrari itself in the upcoming two seasons. Coulthard predicted that the ex-Mercedes man could win on his debut for the Italian stable in Australia come March 16, 2025. If that happens, it would be a “hell of a story”, added Coulthard.