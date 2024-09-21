Eddie Jordan Tries to Answer Why Adrian Newey Left ‘Family’ Like Red Bull

The news of Adrian Newey leaving Red Bull is still surprising. The man who once claimed it would be like walking out on his family on the Formula For Success podcast has left them high and dry. The show’s host David Coulthard wanted to understand his motivation behind the shock decision. Co-host Eddie Jordan gave some insight into the matter as Newey’s manager but couldn’t speak freely.

In the latest episode, Jordan revealed, “Maybe he saw something. Who’s to know? Maybe he saw something a couple of months, a year ago, that was either upsetting him or some road of technical belief as to where the team should go that he didn’t agree with, which certainly hasn’t come out now.”

In the last six months, a lot has happened at Red Bull. Without specifying the reason Jordan pointed out how the upheaval may have affected Newey’s relationship with the team. The trickle-down effect led to a few exits including Newey’s. There have also been rumors about how the British engineer was sidelined in the development of the RB20.

As per multiple reports, this was one of the reasons behind his sudden decision to leave his family. However, even Jordan could not speak openly about the reasons because of a possible non-disclosure agreement.

So, Jordan revealed as much as he could being Newey’s manager. Moreover, this authority and control over technical aspects, or the lack of it, was one of the biggest topics of consideration in the British designer’s pursuit of a new F1 job.

Being sidelined at Red Bull and desire for more authority led to Newey’s exit

Newey perhaps felt less valued when the car’s developmental direction swayed from his recommendations. The creation of the RB20 went in a direction he did not agree with. The troubles also cropped up soon after his exit was announced. With Newey unable or unwilling to help with the ongoing troubles, the Austrian team has been struggling to extract performance.

The treatment of the 65-year-old toward the end is what many believe to be the reason for his exit which can be somewhat proved by his desire for full authority at Aston Martin. The Silverstone outfit was ready to comply which is why he signed with them.

Many believe he wasn’t getting this level of authority at Ferrari and hence decided against joining the Italian team. So far, it’s all hearsay and paddock rumors. Newey is still a Red Bull employee and until then, there might not be any clarity on what went on in the background at Milton Keynes.