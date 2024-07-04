mobile app bar

‘Ego’ at Aston Martin Risks Drowning Lawrence Stroll’s Vision After ‘Galactico’ Signing

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
‘Ego’ at Aston Martin Risks Drowning Lawrence Stroll’s Vision After ‘Galactico’ Signing

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Aston Martin recently announced the signing of Andy Cowell, who will leave Mercedes to join the Silverstone-based team in October this year. While Lawrence Stroll has managed to bag a big scalp in the F1 paddock, ESPN’s Nate Saunders feels the move can easily backfire.

Cowell is considered by many as a power unit expert. And his addition would no doubt be a big deal for Aston Martin. That being said, Saunders compared Stroll‘s latest signing spree to the ‘Galacticos’ approach of Real Madrid – something that has not always paid off for the fifteen-time Champions League winners.

On the ESPN Unlapped F1 podcast, Saunders explained, “I always wonder – putting a lot of great accomplished people together looks great on paper. [But] you’ve got a lot of egos there. How do you manage people?”

He expressed his concerns about the entire dynamic of the team getting imbalanced. He recounted the big names that are already there on the team such as Dan Fallows, and the people who are rumored to join them like Adrian Newey.

However, Laurence Edmondson was quick to point out a prominent character trait of Cowell that would ensure that Aston Martin does not end up slipping down the pecking order owing to infighting and squabbling egos.

Aston Martin has bagged an “inspirational leader” in Andy Cowell

Edmondson countered Saunders’ argument by pointing out the kind of leader Cowell is. He explained how Cowell’s ego would not be a problem for Aston Martin to deal with and that Cowell was the kind of leader who would pull his peers up and motivate them to perform at their very best.

“I don’t think there is a shred of ego in the way he [Cowell] operates,” explained Edmondson. He went on to add that with Newey also possibly joining the team, Aston Martin would have a pair of leaders who could turn the fortunes of the team around very quickly.

Cowell has often been dubbed as the mastermind of Mercedes’ turbo-hybrid dominance. He was leading the power unit side of things at Brackley which led to eight consecutive Constructors’ titles for Mercedes from 2014 to 2021. Cowell will join Aston Martin as their newest CEO from the 1st of October, 2024.

Post Edited By:Shreya Sanjeev

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these