Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Live Steam, Telecast 2022 and F1 Schedule: When and where to watch the race in Imola this weekend?

F1 action returns this weekend at one of the most iconic race-tracks in the world. Imola has seen some truly spectacular races in the past, but was missing from the calendar from 2007 till 2019.

After the onset of the Covid 19 pandemic, F1 issued a revised calendar for the 2020 season. This marked the return of his historic venue and in the two installments since then, has produced enthralling racing action.

The 2020 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was won by Lewis Hamilton whereas 2021 Champion Max Verstappen took P1 is last year’s race. This year, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc heads into the race as runaway leader in the standings, with 71 points to his name.

This race also promises something different, as it’s the first sprint weekend of the year. There have been changes to the format this years, which means fans are excited to see how things unfold, and how the teams approach this.

What time does the 2022 Emilia Romagna GP in Imola start?

2022 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in different time zones:

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST FP1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 Qualifying 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00 FP2 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 F1 Sprint 14:30 15:30 16:30 10:30 07:30 00:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00

Where to watch the 2022 Emilia Romagna GP?

In UK, viewers can catch live action only on Sky Sports. Highlights will be shown on Channel 4 a few hours after the race, but the only place to catch live action is on the beforementioned channel.

In the US, ESPN will show broadcast all the sessions to every single fan who subscribes to the channel. Friday’s practice session will be shown on ESPNU whereas Saturday and Sunday’s racing action will be shown on ESPN2.

In Australia, fans will have to tune into Fox Sports on their TVs to catch live F1 action. Other than that, fans can also avail Kayo, which is their streaming service and will cover the race.

Nine Network on the other hand, covers all the F1 races as a free alternative, so viewers in Australia can tune into that.

