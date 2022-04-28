“Enzo Ferrari will be rolling in his grave looking at that safety car!”- F1 Twitter falls in love with stunning safety car that picked Carlos Sainz up at Ferrari’s tyre testing

Carlos Sainz’s recent slump continued during a Ferrari tyre testing, but it was the Lamborghini safety car that stole the show.

The last few weeks have been difficult for Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard endured a difficult weekend in Australia, where his race ended on the very first lap due to mistake made by him.

The following week, he signed a new contract which would keep him at Ferrari until 2024. The stage was set for him to get back on track in Imola, in front of Ferrari’s home fans. However, once again his race ended on lap one.

Looks like Carlos Sainz unlucky streak hasn’t ended yet. Some pics from yesterdays Pirelli 2023 tyre test at Imola. 📸 HOCH ZWEI / Italy Photo Press pic.twitter.com/TFcMX07MXS — Tobi Grüner 🏁 (@tgruener) April 28, 2022

It seems as if his poor run has continued into testing as well. Earlier this week, Charles Leclerc and Sainz took to the track in Imola to gather data for the 2023 Pirelli tyre prototype. Pictures were shared by Tobi Grüner from that session on social media, which once again showed Sainz’s car having issues.

The 27-year old then got off the car, and got into a safety car. However, it wasn’t an ordinary safety car, it was an orange Lamborghini!

Lamborghini safety car steals the show at a Ferrari testing

Who would’ve thought there would be a Lamborghini safety car at Ferrari’s testing. Nevertheless, the orange Lamborghini, absolutely stole the hearts of F1 fans on social media.

Now THAT’S a safety car. — J K (@jk_boxing) April 28, 2022

Enzo Ferrari will be rolling in his grave when he sees a Lambo coming to rescue a stricken Ferrari — The Fifth Wheel Podcast (@FifthWheel_F1) April 28, 2022

petition for them to officially run it at GPs — deni (@fiagirly) April 28, 2022

In a post that was meant to showcase Sainz’s troubles or potentially, engine woes for the Scuderia, the fans were more engaged towards the mesmerizing safety car on display.

Still, some do seem concerned about Ferrari’s power unit. Mattia Binotto confirmed that Sainz would be using a new PU ahead of the Miami GP, and if it does show problems, the Madrid born driver could be in for another tough weekend.

Sainz is currently fifth in the Drivers’ Championship standings with 38 points to his name.

