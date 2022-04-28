“He’s gotten really good but not to Carlos Sainz’s level!”- Williams driver Alex Albon reveals who the best golfer in Formula 1 is

We’ve seen the likes of Alex Albon, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris play golf together very frequently, but who’s the best among them all?

F1 drivers playing golf in their free-time is something we see quite frequently these days. The duo of Norris and Sainz in particular, engage in matches regularly, as we’ve seen them post on their social media accounts about the same.

However, fans have wondered as to who the best golfer in F1 actually is. Alex Albon was the latest guest in the Beyond he Grid podcast, where he spoke about life in F1 with his friends.

He highlighted how him and his contemporaries grew up racing each other, and have formed a close bond. This leads to them spending a lot of time away from the track. A favorite way for them to do so, is to spend time at the golf course.

During the podcast, the host asked Albon who the best golfer in the group actually is. Without any hesitation, the 26-year old revealed that it’s Sainz. He also added that some people told him about how good Sergio Perez is, but that he’s never seen him play.

Lando Norris plays way too much golf, says Alex Albon

Along with Sainz, Norris is a regular at the golf course. We see him in several courses around the world all year long, and Albon admitted that he engages in the sport way more than others do.

“Carlos is the best by quite a lot,” Albon said. “But Checo is pretty good too. I’ve heard, but haven’t seen him play so I can’t tell for sure. Lando plays way too much (golf).”

“He does not even have that much free time. So the fact that he still fits it in is actually quite impressive. He’s gotten really good, not to Carlos’ level, but he’s really improved. Then there’s a bit of a gap, and that’s where I come in.”

Albon then went on to talk about Charles Leclerc and how he fares in the sport. According to him, Leclerc’s shot-making is woeful, with him striking the ball all over the course and ending up in weird places. However, the Monegasque always manages to get a bogey somehow and someway!

