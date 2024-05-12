Enzo Ferrari’s Final Title Winning F1 Car Fetches $7.4 Million at Monaco Historique Weekend

The Automobile Club of Monaco celebrated the legacy of F1 and Motorsports in the Principality earlier this month, with the 14th installment of the Monaco Historique GP. The event added significance to Scuderia Ferrari’s history in particular, as Enzo Ferrari’s last championship-winning car was sold for a mammoth price on the weekend.

The Ferrari 312 T4 stole the headlines in Monaco, as it was sold for $7.4 million during an auction.

South Africa’s Jody Scheckter won his only World Championship in 1979 driving that car. And it was the last successful challenger, whose making Enzo Ferrari (the team’s founder and long-time boss) oversaw.

Scheckter won the Belgian, Monaco, and Italian GP en route to his drivers’ Title glory. What Ferrari didn’t know at that time was that they wouldn’t win a Championship again, until Michael Schumacher’s 2000 triumph. With Enzo Ferrari passing away in 1988, Scheckter became the last driver he saw become a World Champion.

The 312 T4 has gone down as one of the most iconic F1 cars in Ferrari’s glittering history. It also got sold for a huge price earlier this weekend. But the most expensive Ferrari car to be ever sold at an auction was built in the post-Enzo era.

Most expensive Ferrari car of all time

Ferrari was the most dominant team in F1 in the early 2000s, led by German racing legend Michael Schumacher. While his reign is considered by many to be the greatest, it is the 2003 season that often stands out.

Schumacher did not coast home to a Championship victory that year. After a hard-fought battle with McLaren’s Kimi Raikkonen, Schumacher emerged victorious by just two points.

The car Schumacher drove that season – the F2003-GA – got sold for $13.4 million at an auction in Switzerland in 2022.

Ferrari, however, doesn’t hold the tag for having the most expensive F1 car to be sold at an auction. As it turns out, Juan Manuel Fangio’s Mercedes W196R from 1954 was sold at a staggering price of $24.5 million.