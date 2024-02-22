Christian Horner Had to Rescue Daniel Ricciardo From NASCAR Move Just Months Before F1 Return

The highly popular Netflix series Drive to Survive is scheduled to premiere its latest season on February 23rd. However, before that, the show has already released the episode titles with a synopsis. Following this, an interesting segment has caught the attention of the fans. In a scene from the second episode, “Fall from Grace,” Christian Horner is shown rescuing Daniel Ricciardo from a NASCAR move just months before his F1 return.

The episode began with Christian Horner and the Honey Badger talking about the latter’s addition to the Red Bull. However, as the episode goes on, Ricciardo is heard talking about NASCAR’s interest at one point.

Nevertheless, turning that down, the 34-year-old told Horner that he still hadn’t given up on F1. According to The Athletic, he elaborated, “I just don’t want to because I honestly don’t feel done yet. I don’t want to start deviating.”

It appeared from the storyline presented that the conversation took place on the weekend of the Monaco Grand Prix. However, during that same episode, Horner also asks Ricciardo if he is chatting with anyone in the paddock [regarding his comeback]. To which Ricciardo responds, “No.”

Before this, Ricciardo’s Aussie compatriot Oscar Piastri took his place at McLaren. This came up as a result of the #3 driver’s struggle to become comfortable behind the wheel of the McLaren. Ricciardo has never been content with any team except Red Bull. Nor did his career reach the heights of his Red Bull years.

Despite the downward spiral, Ricciardo remained the primary focus of Netflix’s smash hit ‘Drive to Survive.’ However, when the AlphaTauri (now RB) driver left McLaren in 2022, many wondered if his F1 career was over. Nevertheless, as time passed, the tables turned for the Australian granting him his F1 comeback.

What was Daniel Ricciardo’s NASCAR ambition?

Daniel Ricciardo made his official Red Bull appearance almost at this time last year, just ahead of the 2023 season. In November 2022, Ricciardo inked a contract with Red Bull to rejoin them as a reserve third driver.

At that point, Road & Track asked Ricciardo if he would take advantage of Red Bull’s new partnership with Ford for a test in NASCAR. Addressing the query, Ricciardo responded, “I’d love to try.” In addition, he also mentioned that he will be visiting Ford in Detroit in the coming days and inquire about the test.

Ricciardo has always been a huge NASCAR fan, as we all know. He even picked his racing number 3 because his idol, Dale Earnhardt, also donned that number. Ricciardo has even driven a NASCAR car in the past. At the US GP in 2021, the Honey Badger made a show run in Zak Brown’s former Dale Earnhardt 1984 Monte Carlo stock car.