“Who Cares?!”: Red Bull Might Want to Double-Check Max Verstappen’s Presence at Austrian GP Qualifying

Max Verstappen has developed a reputation for being as equally immersed in sim-racing as he is in F1. At this point, seeing him not log in hours on his setup is surprising, which is why his latest comments will worry Red Bull ahead of the Austrian GP.

Verstappen was streaming live with his Team Redline teammates on Friday night when one of them asked him about his reporting time to the Red Bull Ring on Saturday. As it turns out, Verstappen didn’t know. “I don’t know, 11:00? 11:15? Ah, who cares? Hold on, let me have a look.”

If Verstappen was truly clueless, it would be up to Red Bull to make sure their star driver makes it to the track on time. He starts the Austrian GP Sprint from the pole and has the chance to add another eight points to his haul, before suiting up for Grand Prix qualifying later on Saturday.

What a weekend for Max Verstappen 24H Nürburgring win ✅

Pole Position ✅

Race Win ✅ pic.twitter.com/pnFhvI72Cr — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) May 19, 2024

Sim-racing is a huge part of Verstappen’s life, and although some drivers take part in virtual races, no one is as serious as the 26-year-old. Just recently, he hurt himself on his rig following a crash in one of his sessions. Verstappen suffered a minor jerk to his elbow stemming from the force feedback on his steering wheel.

Furthermore, ahead of the Emilia Romagna GP earlier this year, Verstappen stayed up all night partaking in the virtual 24 Hours of Nurburgring event, which he won.

All this, however, hasn’t impacted Verstappen’s on-track results. In fact, he needs to be on his simulator, because it keeps him sharp and race-ready all the time.

Max Verstappen details his need for sim racing ahead of a GP

Drivers have their ways of relaxing and getting into shape before suiting up for an F1 race. Away from the track, when not consumed by F1-related responsibilities, they unwind by playing golf, going to a beach, or hanging out with friends. Verstappen, however, continues to race, at least in the virtual world.

“I love you boys” Max Verstappen awake at 2am on the day before the race annoying the Team Redline Boys and asking for attention and being cutie and asking for someone to talk with him Credits: maxielonceagain on tumblr pic.twitter.com/O5V13hczdX — Ana (@maxvcalloway) July 23, 2023

The three-time World Champion feels that sim-racing is one of the reasons behind his success in F1. It helps him relax before a race, putting him in the right mindset.

As long as what Verstappen does away from the track doesn’t impact his F1 performance, Red Bull won’t have a problem with him indulging himself heavily in the world of virtual racing.