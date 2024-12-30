“Erling [Haaland] Can Have a Game Off”: Max Verstappen Offers to Trade Places With Jeremy Doku to Fulfill His Wish

Max Verstappen, arguably one of the most skillful F1 drivers in the world of sim racing, would likely find the official F1 game, designed for fans, relatively easy. This makes it all the more significant that he was impressed by Jeremy Doku’s skills in the game.

Doku was not happy with just that. Having explored a newfound love for F1, he revealed how he wanted to drive Verstappen’s F1 car in real life. The Dutchman agreed and was quick to take him up on that offer, but he had some conditions.

“Then you’ll race my car and I’ll be your striker for one Premier League match,” Verstappen said in this feature for EA Sports. “You won’t see the difference, I’m left-footed as well. You know, Erling [Haaland] can have a game off.”

Doku was all for it and informed Verstappen that he would talk to Haaland—one of the best strikers in Europe—about this offer soon.

Verstappen and Doku later faced off in EA FC, the popular soccer game formerly known as FIFA. Verstappen chose PSV Eindhoven to take on the Belgian soccer star’s Manchester City. Despite having a weaker team, he managed to secure a hard-fought 0-0 draw.

In the end, Verstappen was impressed by Doku’s handling of the F1 car in the game, while Doku admired the Red Bull driver’s skills in EA FC, which shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering Verstappen was once regarded as one of the best in the world.

Verstappen reveals why he likes Doku’s playing style

Doku, who has scored two goals and provided three assists in the Premier League this season, has become a thrilling player to watch, thanks to his quick feet and flair. He’s unafraid to take on defenders and attempts multiple dribbles in every game, showcasing his fearless approach.

“I also really enjoy when someone is good with the ball, trying to beat their man. Like Jeremy at the moment, he’s very exciting to watch,” said Verstappen, 27, praising Doku’s style of play.

However, Verstappen has a particular fondness for strikers. He revealed that what he truly admires in soccer is clinical goal scorers—perhaps explaining why he fantasizes about taking Haaland’s place in Manchester City’s squad, linking up with Doku on the wings.