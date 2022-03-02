Even if, as an athlete, you are always told not to get involved, but to stay out of it, I have no problem sharing my position on them”- Aston Martin star Sebastian Vettel voices his opinions on the Russia-Ukraine situation and expresses why being shy or silent is not an option now

Four times World Champion Sebastian Vettel voices his views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and why remaining silent was not an option for him.

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel said he will not be racing at the Sochi Autodrom amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Vettel has taken a stance for women in Saudi Arabia and topics like climate change and sustainability previously. The German is not shy about voicing his opinion.

The F1 Paddock shares the same views as well

Vettel informed the media that he will not remain shy or silent with certain topics.

“It’s a strange feeling to even get out of bed when you start the day with the news. Then to motivate yourself when you know exactly that there are things that are much more important. Innocent people are already having to die. You can’t imagine the situation.” he said.

Vettel assured that all drivers share the same views as well. He also made it clear that deescalating the situation is the utmost priority and not whether drivers speak out or not.

Here are @LewisHamilton’s comments on the Ukraine invasion via Instagram: pic.twitter.com/YJrBvyMoEI — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) February 25, 2022

“If people go to war and die, I can’t imagine that at all”- Sebastian Vettel on the situation in Ukraine

Russian drivers will be permitted to compete in FIA Sanctioned events only in a neutral capacity and under the FIA flag. Although, F1 has called off the Sochi Autodrom Grand Prix.

The German appreciated FIA’s stance as they have kept the values and morals in place and how this topic is bigger than business.

He also urged the people to make others aware taking hints from his history lessons in the classroom stating the below:

“If people go to war and die, I can’t imagine that at all. I, like everyone else, sat there and learned a lot in history class and listened a lot. I found it all very interesting, what happened.” he added.

Sebastian Vettel says he will not race at Formula One’s Russian Grand Prix this season 👇 pic.twitter.com/oCLfeJGvjb — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 24, 2022

“I still think it’s extremely important to continue to have these things in your conscience and to continue to be made aware of them. You can’t forget things like that. And you become all the more aware of such things now. As I said, there was hope that things would settle down. It’s terrible that it’s now getting out of control.” The German added talking about the escalation in Ukraine.

Understanding of a child to that of an athlete

“Whether someone drives fast or slow, whether the car is good or not, it’s all secondary,” the German said talking about the situation in F1 context.

He expressed that in the 1990s when there was a war-like situation. He and the other drivers did not understand much as they were all kids growing up. However, now that they are old enough to understand, it is a terrible situation witnessing people picking up guns and sacrificing themselves for their counties.

“As a human being, you can only see it that way. I wouldn’t understand if you couldn’t share that in that sense. Even if, as an athlete, you are always told not to get involved, but to stay out of it. In that respect, there are simply weightier issues. And I have no problem sharing my position on them.” the four-times world champion stated on voicing his opinions.

Seb is a German himself. When asked if he had a message for Europe, he said: “I can’t speak for Europe. But I think I’m as European as many others. In that respect [I am] very, very shocked.

“I wish it would settle down after all, but some people seem to be possessed by madness. They have, I think, their own truth and their own reality. That then others have to suffer for it and be punished with their lives, that doesn’t make sense.” he concluded.

