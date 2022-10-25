“Criminals Have Gotten a Lot Less For a Lot Worse!”: Brittney Griner Puts Forth Massive Point In Pursuit to Freedom from Russia

Former WNBA Star Brittney Griner speaks out on her sentence in Russia

Brittney Griner, as you may know, is in quite a bit of trouble right now.

The former WNBA superstar believed her pay in the league just wasn’t enough. So, she decided to accept a contract given to her by Russian superteam, UMMC Yekaterinburg.

Everything seemed to be going well. Griner was just a few days away from getting quite the payday, one she thoroughly deserved.

Until, she was arrested by authorities on drug possession charges, because of which she was served 9 years in prison. That’s just a year off the maximum of 10 long years in the slammer.

Since this was released, information has frankly been very hard to come by. But now, there has finally been some new light shed on the matter.

Brittney Griner appeals to the judge, bringing forth massive point

In a lot of ways, this is a stroke of really, really bad luck for Brittney Griner.

All she had in her possession was Cannabis oil, a substance that is not only legal in several states in the US, but also has various medicinal purposes. And yet, now she finds herself in prison for 9 years.

Trying to reverse this, the woman recently made a statement, a strong plea to the world, and the judges that may preside over her case. And frankly, it is a strong one.

Earlier today, Brittney Griner challenged her nine-year prison sentence and apologized again for bringing hashish oil into Russia. The judge rejected her appeal, moments later. Here she is addressing the court, literally from behind bars. pic.twitter.com/uxgQNYNudW — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) October 25, 2022

Griner really does sound like she is on her last legs of hope, and frankly, it isn’t right.

Brittney should have received her biggest payday yet. But now, she’s stranded in a country that isn’t her own, stuck waiting for someone to help her out.

We pray for Brittney Griner to receive justice.

What is the outlook of Brittney Griner’s situation right now?

As mentioned prior, Brittney Griner was sentenced to 9 years in prison, something her corner has failed to get her out of so far.

As unfortunate as it is to say it unless the United States release infamous Russian Arms dealer, Viktor Bout, her situation looks bleak at best.

Again, we pray for her justice and hope a deal can be worked out for her release very, very soon.

