“It’s hard to even think about basketball”: Gregg Popovich condemns the Russia-Ukraine war

Gregg Popovich for one does not hold back his words as he unleashed a barrage of comments on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The winningest coach in NBA history has a charming persona. He has been on the sidelines of the league for over two decades and has been boldly outspoken.

Right before the tipoff against the Golden State Warriors, Gregg addressed the media and said that it had been hard to even think about basketball.

The San Antonio Spurs coach did not mince his words as he talked about the dire consequences of war.

Gregg Popovich bashes the Russian government and those in the US that are supporting Vladimir Putin.

The Spurs coach said that looking at the ghastly images of war took an emotional toll on him. Popovich added that the images and videos shown on TV helped quell any misinformed notions about the war.

Being a United States intelligence officer himself, he feels that the televised nature of this war is good. He goes on to add that through the imagery people will be informed about the true events happening in Ukraine.

He goes on to castigate several American politicians and media channels like Fox News. Gregg added that he despised those supporting Vladimir Putin.

Popovich says that he knows a lot of politicians and media personalities are well aware of what they are saying. His criticism is on the people using the war to fuel their agenda.

In a world where something as dire as a war enrages, it is important to cast aside our daily ongoings and unite as one. Gregg Popovich’s statements are mirrored by everyone here at TheSportsRush.