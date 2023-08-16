Even if Lewis Hamilton Got $100,000,000 at Ferrari, His Move Would Have Been Bust; Claims F1 Expert

Lewis Hamilton is yet to renew his contract with Mercedes, and has been linked to Ferrari for quite some time with reports claiming that the Maranello outfit are ready to pay an insane amount of money to recruit his services. However, the deal never really happened and Ferrari denied any links to Hamilton. As per F1maximaal.nl, F1 expert Michael Schmidt believes that this is a good thing for Hamilton, as things would have been terrible for him at Ferrari.

The Ferrari deal is extremely lucrative in terms of finances. It was initially reported by The Daily Mail that Ferrari are willing to pay $50,000,000 to bring Hamilton on board. Subsequently, F1 expert Peter Windsor claimed that the Maranello outfit would need to shell out at least $100,000,000 to lure Hamilton away from Mercedes.

At the age of 38, nearing the end of his career, such a huge amount money might be have been enough for any other driver, but not Hamilton. The seven-time World Champion has already expressed his desire to win his eighth title, and as per Schmidt, that is why it is best for Hamilton to avoid Ferrari.

Joining Ferrari would not be a smart move for Lewis Hamilton

Back in 2021, Lewis Hamilton had revealed that driving for Ferrari was a dream for him. Two years later, the Briton finally got the opportunity to realise his dream, but as per latest reports, he has refused the move to Ferrari. Schmidt believes that it was a very smart decision by Hamilton.

The Auto Motor und Sport journalist said, “He knows very well that even if they pay him double in Maranello, things won’t get any better there. Ferrari is not ahead of Mercedes as a car.” He further explained that things would be even more difficult for Hamilton because he would constantly be under the spotlight for being part of such a big-money move.

With how Ferrari are faring currently, Hamilton will probably never be able to achieve his eighth title if he joins them. The Brackley outfit are currently in a much better place compared to the Ferrari, which has an embarrassing history of constantly tripping over itself.

Mercedes v Ferrari has a clear winner at the moment

Mercedes are currently P2 in the standings and in a much better position as compared to Ferrari who are P4, 5 points behind Aston Martin. Even though neither of the teams have been able to catch up with Red Bull, Mercedes have 5 podium finishes this season compared to the 3 of Ferrari.

And even if the stats are kept aside, Mercedes have shown marked improvement throughout the first half of the season and have been able to develop the car to an extent where Hamilton was able to claim his 104th pole position during the Hungarian GP. Therefore, as per Schmidt, staying back with the Silver Arrows and helping them improve would be a much better choice for Hamilton.