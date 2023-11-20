Jos Verstappen Gave ‘Media Training’ to Max Verstappen Following His Extreme Criticism of Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen initially opposed the lavish Las Vegas event, in contrast to the rest of the F1 community. However, after his significant victory, his perspective shifted, and this change is said to have been influenced by his father Jos Verstappen. According to De Telegraph, Sr. Verstappen advised his son to tone down his opinions to avoid causing a stir at the grand event.

Advertisement

Leading up to the highly anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix, Max Verstappen’s critique of the track’s layout raised concerns about potential sponsorship withdrawals. Nevertheless, amid that, Marko stood up for Verstappen, saying that although the remarks were understandable, they were certainly an inappropriate response.

Advertisement

Interestingly, in light of these occurrences, Jos Verstappen intervened to calm down Verstappen Jr’s tone, claiming that he had given media training to his three-time champion son. During his conversation, Jos Verstappen said, ” I think he can say things, but in this case in a cleaner way. I told him directly. From time to time he needs that too.”

Sr. Verstappen intervened in the matter not only because of Max’s strong opinion of the track but also his criticism of the drivers’ ceremony. At the Las Vegas track the Dutchman accused Formula 1 bosses of treating him and his fellow drivers like clowns. He said, “It’s not about the singer, it’s just standing up there, you look like a clown.”

How harshly did Max Verstappen criticize the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen’s enduring love for racing stands as his foremost priority. However observing the preparations for the extravagant Las Vegas event unfold, where compromises on the essence of racing were clear, the Dutchman was prompted to criticize the organization.

His critique escalated to the point where Verstappen characterized the racing event as 99% show and only 1% a true sporting competition. Nevertheless, in a stunning reversal of mood, the Dutchman seemed ecstatic after winning the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix. It’s interesting to note that after the race, spectators saw him happily screaming out “Viva Las Vegas,” showing a joyous change in perspective.

Advertisement

While Max Verstappen celebrated his season’s 18th victory, his father Jos Verstappen took the chance to defend his son from his harsh criticism. Jos asserted that everyone could see Max’s intense love of racing, which sometimes pushes him to go over the line.

However, none of the criticism from the outside world seemed to affect Max Verstappen who ultimately won the race despite a 5-second penalty. With this accomplishment, Max Verstappen set even another global record and tied Sebastian Vettel’s record of 53 Grand Prix victories.