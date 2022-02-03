F1

“It’s going to be really hard for him to accept”: Former F1 Champion feels Lewis Hamilton will leave the sport if Mercedes don’t produce the fastest car

"Everyone wants him to make controversial comments; they don't understand"– Former driver weighs in on Lewis Hamilton's silence after Abu Dhabi 
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Valorant Icebox Changes: Here are the upcoming changes for the coldest Valorant map Icebox
Next Article
"Am I now the greatest shooter in the world?!": When Kevin Durant beat Stephen Curry in a thrilling game of PIG, as the Chef blows yet another big lead
F1 Latest News
"Everyone wants him to make controversial comments; they don't understand"– Former driver weighs in on Lewis Hamilton's silence after Abu Dhabi 
“It’s going to be really hard for him to accept”: Former F1 Champion feels Lewis Hamilton will leave the sport if Mercedes don’t produce the fastest car

Two-time World Champion Mika Hakkinen feels Lewis Hamilton won’t want to get involved with F1…