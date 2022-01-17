“Everyone expected me to win there”- Max Verstappen reveals his most stressful weekend of the 2021 season

Max Verstappen revealed the most stressful race of the 2021 season in which he battled Lewis Hamilton to win his first title.

Max Verstappen had a tough battle with Lewis Hamilton throughout the 2021 season. Despite the highs and lows that he faced on certain occasions, he went on to grab his first drivers’ title.

However, he has unveiled the weekend that stressed him more than the rest while also bringing him enormous joy. He pointed out the Dutch Grand Prix, his home event in September 2021.

The Dutchman started from the pole position and stormed through the track to take the victory. In an interview with personal sponsor CarNext, Verstappen said, “besides the last Grand Prix [in Abu Dhabi], that was the race where I felt more pressure than other ones.”

“Because everyone expected me to win there, the fans. It was like, ‘Max is coming here, and he’s going to do it, he’s going to win’. But, of course, we’re in this tense battle, and it was going a bit up and down in terms of performance.”

Max Verstappen felt amazing winning the Dutch GP

The weekend at Zandvoort proved to be successful for the Dutchman and he admitted that the victory in his home race felt “amazing.”

The 24-year-old also felt relieved after the weekend was over. He said, “the whole weekend, of course, I wanted it to be perfect. And it was basically almost perfect.”

“It couldn’t have [gone] better [than] pole position and winning the race, but also the way in the race, they really threw everything at me with strategy, with the two cars, playing a different one, and we still managed to win it.

“So it was an amazing feeling, but also when I crossed the line, I was also relieved. I was like, the weekend is done. I can rest now!” he further added.

