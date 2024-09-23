“Everyone is A McLaren Fan, Even if They Say They’re Not”: Zak Brown Surprises Fred Vasseur After Lando Norris’ Win

After Lando Norris’ maiden win in Miami, Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur took part in McLaren’s victory celebrations. Cut to Singapore where Norris notched up his third win of the season, McLaren’s CEO Zak Brown perhaps wanted to emulate the gesture and walked over to the Ferrari motor home to surprise Vasseur with a t-shirt.

Brown gifted the Frenchman an official McLaren t-shirt with his name “Fred” printed on it. McLaren’s Instagram admin also took the liberty to add to the banter with the caption. It read, “Everyone’s a McLaren fan, even if they say they’re not a McLaren fan.” It was a twist on the famous quote from Sebastian Vettel which had Ferrari in focus.

By the looks of their limited interaction, Vasseur loved his gift. He instantly broke into laughter and hugged Brown. After taking a look at the custom McLaren merch the two even posed with the t-shirt.

Brown’s “You’ll good in Papaya” comment also sparked a light chuckle from the Vasseur. Before parting ways, the two gave each other a high five and a quick hug again.

This interaction adds to their ongoing banter and relationship off the track. In Miami, the Ferrari boss waited patiently during the post-race celebration with the entire team to later spray champagne on Norris. Brown even threw a Papaya cap toward Vasseur which he sportingly wore.