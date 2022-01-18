F1

“Everyone wants him to make controversial comments; they don’t understand”– Former driver weighs in on Lewis Hamilton’s silence after Abu Dhabi 

"Everyone wants him to make controversial comments; they don't understand"– Former driver weighs in on Lewis Hamilton's silence after Abu Dhabi 
Rishab Banthiya

Previous Article
"I am ready for the challenge, Brandon Moreno training hard for the next fight" - Baby Assassin all set for the Trilogy against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Everyone wants him to make controversial comments; they don't understand"– Former driver weighs in on Lewis Hamilton's silence after Abu Dhabi 
“Everyone wants him to make controversial comments; they don’t understand”– Former driver weighs in on Lewis Hamilton’s silence after Abu Dhabi 

Repeated race winner John Watson weighs in sympathetically on Lewis Hamilton’s refusal to comment on…