“Everyone wants him to make controversial comments; they don’t understand”– Former driver weighs in on Lewis Hamilton’s silence after Abu Dhabi 

Repeated race winner John Watson weighs in sympathetically on Lewis Hamilton’s refusal to comment on his championship loss.

Lewis Hamilton usually keeps an active social media presence, engaging with fans and promoting social causes. However, after the dramatic conclusion of his title fight with Max Verstappen, the former world champion is nowhere to be seen.

The decision to restart the race has been controversial. Yet, Lewis hasn’t expressed his views on the same. Watson believes it’s an understandable response while the FIA carries out its investigation.

Hamilton is between a rock and a hard place between his sportsmanship and his own emotions. “I think he clearly felt that the manner in which the outcome of the race was determined was very unsatisfactory”, Watson has to say.

Further adding, “I would agree with him on that. I think that he is taking his time, not making any announcements, public statements, whatever, and leaving the negotiation or the discussion that may or may not be taking place to his team.”

Watson also believes that this is a team issue, and Mercedes should express any disputes. – “If anybody is going to do anything about it, it’s going to have to be his team. Because he is only a part of that team,” he commented.

With Hamilton’s return to the sport up in the air, many eagerly await a response.

Mercedes haven’t been as subdued as Lewis Hamilton’s views on the decision

Unlike Hamilton, Mercedes have expressed their discontent repeatedly on race director Michael Masi’s decision. Team principal Toto Wolff has gone as far as saying that replacing Masi may not be enough.

It’s clear that the FIA needs to address issues with regulations, and Mercedes is spearheading reform.

