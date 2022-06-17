“Everyone wants to take a photo with Lewis Hamilton”- When DJ Khaled was not allowed to click picture with seven-time World Champion in Miami

DJ Khaled was walking on the grid ahead of F1’s inaugural race in Miami earlier this year, and stopped to take a picture with Lewis Hamilton.

DJ Khaled is one of the most well known figures in the world of music. He, like many celebrities attended the Miami Grand Prix earlier this year and was present on the grid ahead of lights out.

Khaled wanted to take a picture with Hamilton, but unfortunately for the 46-year old, he wasn’t allowed to. Hamilton was just getting ready to put his helmet on and get in the car when Khaled arrived. He posed right in front of the W-13, but someone on grid asked him to leave the track.

DJ Khaled wanted that photo with Lewis 📸 pic.twitter.com/gsi5xU8VOs — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 9, 2022

This was because all non-essential personnel were instructed to leave the track ahead of the formation lap. As a result, he couldn’t pose for a picture with the seven-time World Champion.

Everyone needs a pic with the 8th time champion 🐐 — Runcy Oommen (@runcyoommen) May 10, 2022

There were plenty of celebrities present in Miami during the city’s inaugural race this May. The likes of LeBron James and Tom Brady were there, and they also met and took pictures with Hamilton.

Also read: “Well, last time I won here huh!”– Sebastian Vettel jokes about the Canadian Grand Prix 2019 controversial incident

Lewis Hamilton and his struggles with porpoising in 2022

Porpoising has become a new term that F1 fans are now familiar with. It basically refers to the vigorous bouncing of the cars, when they’re going flat out on the race. Regulation changes this season have led to increased porpoising issues, which have lately taken a toll on the drivers’ health.

Hamilton in particular, has struggled with the porpoising in his W-13. At last week’s Azerbaijan GP, the Brit took to the team radio to complain to his race engineer about back pain due to the bouncing. After the race got over, he was visibly uncomfortable and struggled to get out his car.

Lately it was also revealed that porpoising has caused the 37-year old headaches, for which he has been taking painkillers. Dealing with ‘micro-concussions’ on the long run however is something he and others in F1 are concerned about.

“In terms of micro concussions, I’ve definitely been having a lot more headaches in the past months,” he said. “But I’ve not seen a specialist about it.”

Also read: “Lewis Hamilton is having more headaches” – Mercedes driver reveals he has been taking painkillers to deal with porpoising’s effects