“Well, last time I won here huh!”– Sebastian Vettel jokes about the Canadian Grand Prix 2019 controversial incident

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel could not stop himself from joking regarding the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix incident with Lewis Hamilton.

Formula One returns to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve this weekend after two years of absence. Lewis Hamilton led the 2019 World Championship with a 17 points advantage over Valtteri Bottas.

Sebastian Vettel was third in the championship with 87 points after scoring a second-place finish at the previous Grand Prix in Monaco.

Ferrari had to put on a show which they definitely did. Vettel qualified ahead of Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc going into the race.

Sebastian Vettel’s incident with Lewis Hamilton in Canada

The German race driver led the race with a comfortable lead ahead of Hamilton. Everything was going as per Ferrari’s plan until the 48th lap of the race.

The Briton was closely following Vettel and tried to overtake him on turn three of the circuit. The four-time world champion ran straight to the grass missing the turn four.

However, as soon as he rejoined the track, Hamilton was squeezed outside the wall and was forced to slow down to avoid any collision. Hence, Vettel was handed a five seconds time penalty as he re-entered the track in an unsafe manner forcing Hamilton off the track.

Despite his best efforts, he was just 1.3 seconds ahead of Hamilton which gifted Briton the win. Vettel removed the #1 sign from Hamilton’s car and moved it to the second place instead.

Sebastian Vettel jokes about the incident two years later

Two years later, Vettel has clearly not forgotten this particular incident with Lewis Hamilton. Now with Aston Martin, the driver could not contain himself from the 2019 incident.

During the FIA press conference, Vettel had to speak about the iconic circuit and why he loves the track so much. To which he replied: “Well, last time I won here huh. At least, that’s how it feels. I’m over it now as you notice.”

Apart from joking about the obvious incident, Vettel believes that Aston Martin is in good shape currently. However, he fears that the previous sixth position finish in Baku might not repeat here in Canada.

🎙| “What do you like about the Montreal track?” Sebastian Vettel 🗣: “Well I won last time around here, at least I felt like it.” “I’m over it, clearly as you can see!” 😂👑 pic.twitter.com/prNq54sW2w — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) June 17, 2022

