“Everyone’s A Contender, Even You”: Sergio Perez Oozes Confidence In Message To Vultures Circling Red Bull Seat

Sergio Perez’s Red Bull contract runs out at the end of the 2024 season. However, the Mexican driver seems to be unbothered, having had a great start to the 2024 season. The pressure to perform without any margin for error could get the better of him eventually but a confident Perez has a message for all those eyeing his Red Bull seat.

Rumors of Perez being shown the door at Milton-Keynes aren’t new. His inability to finish close to Max Verstappen has led to several drivers being tipped to replace him.

Speaking ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, Perez spoke about how the contenders for his seat change every week. He added that things will remain that way until there is an official comment.

“Every week it’s changing – the contender. It’s just normal. I think until things are not signed, everyone’s a contender, even you!”

Perez’s seat is not under a lot of threat as of now, mainly because of his form. He believes that his conversation with Red Bull should be fairly straightforward, given their goals align well with each other. Red Bull, however, is known to be ruthless with their decision making. Perez is performing well now. But his F1 future could be up in the air if his form dips like it did in 2023.

Helmut Marko has his say on the future of Sergio Perez and Red Bull

Often an outspoken critic of Sergio Perez, Helmut Marko has lately been very impressed with the 34-year-old’s performances. There have been positive signs within the Red Bull camp, especially around Perez, who so far, has done exactly what the team has wanted him to.

Hence, Marko is optimistic that the Mexican driver might be Red Bull’s best option for the 2025 season. Per Marca, Perez is likely to stay with Red Bull for another year, especially because of his current position (p2) in the championship.

Praising Perez for his dedication to Red Bull, Marko said that he’s having a season to remember. Furthermore, Perez’s alignment with the setup of Max Verstappen’s car has Marko singing his praises. With all of the above culminating into a huge positive for Sergio Perez, Marko concluded that the Mexican “will surely be the best option for Red Bull in 2025”.