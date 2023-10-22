Ex-F1 Boss Deals McLaren & Co. Blow as Red Bull Tipped to Build on Their Dominance in 2024

Red Bull have been utterly dominant throughout the 2023 season. A testament is the Driver’s and Constructors’ being wrapped up well in advance and even before the season has formally concluded. But a spanner in the works has been thrown in by McLaren who aim to dethrone the Bulls. Be that as it may, ex-F1 boss, Eddie Jordan believes that Verstappen’s dominance is here to stay, per RacingNews365.com.

Advertisement

The Milton-Keynes-based team has developed a beast in the form of the RB19. Ever since the 2022 regulations came into effect, all the teams have been looking at Red Bull as a benchmark. Arguably, with one of the most iconic designers in Adrian Newey, the team couldn’t have possibly faltered.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1GuyDan/status/1715859683645194376?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

It should not come as a surprise that the car was designed by Newey. The British engineer is famous for his experienced nuances of making a car go fast. Naturally, a huge portion of the credit goes to the team back at base.

Despite McLaren resurgence, Red Bull tipped as 2024 favorites

Eddie Jordan was quoted revealing, “Folks out there, please prepare yourself for a boring time or an exciting time depending on whether you are a Red Bull fan next year.” This isn’t speculation either as the news come straight from the horse’s mouth.

Newey is pretty bullish about his chances to fight at the very front of the grid. He feels that the evolution of what “they’ve got at the moment is going to be so difficult for anyone to catch up with.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/McLarenF1_News/status/1715804367150895535?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jordan has never been the one to mince his words. This time around, too, he has sent a warning to the rest of the grid in light of his comments.

Advertisement

The Bulls running out of time and upgrades

The RB19 has been utterly dominant this season. But a question beckons herein. Have the British outfit out-run their own existence? The car has seemingly reached its limit of growth and developmental potential.

Naturally, the Bulls seem to be out of upgrades. They’ve pushed really hard this season, and as it turns out, McLaren have made monumental strides in theirs of their out-and-out pace. But this aggressive approach may have stagnate their output.