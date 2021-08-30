F1

“Both sides of the garage working together to get it fixed” – Sergio Perez thanks Red Bull crew for fixing his car after he crashed it en route the Spa grid

"Both sides of the garage working together to get it fixed" - Sergio Perez thanks Red Bull crew for fixing his car after he crashed it en route the Spa grid
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"Tom Brady was throwing balls and yelling obscenities at me.": When the NFL Goat cursed out Rodney Harrison after he intercepted a pass in practice
Next Article
"Shaq is out there making moves!": NBA Twitter reacts to Shaquille O'Neal purchasing Reebok from Adidas in a billion-dollar deal
Latest NBA News
Kobe Bryant
‘I Couldn’t Be More Proud Of You Than If You Were My Own Son’: When Bill Russell And Kobe Bryant Shared A Touching Moment At The 2008 NBA All Star Game

Kobe Bryant had an extraordinary relationship with Celtics Legend Bill Russell, who held ‘The Black…