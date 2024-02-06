HomeSearch

Is Ayao Komatsu Sponsoring Williams?: Who Are the New Partners of Grove Based Team in 2024

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published

Is Ayao Komatsu Sponsoring Williams?: Who Are the New Partners of Grove Based Team in 2024

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Williams officially kicked off their 2024 season by revealing the livery they will be running on the FW46 this year. That being said, despite the sleek blue design swaying quite a few heads at the launch event, the unveiling of a primary sponsor left many scratching their heads. The team’s colors bore the name ‘Komatsu‘ prominently. Many confused it with Hass’ latest team principal Ayao Komatsu and thought that the Japanese engineer was somehow sponsoring the team.

As it turns out, the Komatsu sponsorship has nothing to do with Haas’ boss. In a press release by the team, they revealed that they had signed a multi-year deal with Komatsu, a prominent construction and mining company.

This would be the second time the two have joined forces in Formula 1. Komatsu delivered gearbox components to the team back in the 90s, at the peak of Williams’ dominance in the sport. Their partnership culminated in the team securing the 1996 and 1997 championships, for Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve, respectively.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HaasF1Team/status/1754519362512330875?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Formula 1 twitter sprung into action, however. Be that as it may, it was actually Haas that stole the show with their hilarious tweet. The team tweeted, “Why is our team principal on your side pods?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HaasF1Team/status/1754519362512330875?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The FW46’s unveiling in New York was a grand affair. The optimism for the team was palpably high, with James Vowles, their team principal, and Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant charting their ambitions for the season to come.

Williams bank of 2023 momentum for 2024 success

In 2023, Williams finished a respectable 7th in the Constructors’ championship, which gave them hope for the future. Once a top team, Williams found it difficult to even finish in the points in the recent past. However, the team now want to set their sights further up the grid.

Vowles was quoted by Autosport as saying,

“As we look to build on the momentum from last season, we have a driver line-up in Alex and Logan that is capable of consistently fighting for points while helping lead our development for the future.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SkySportsF1/status/1754519755858264142?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A significant jump in the standings would be a far-fetched aspiration for the team. However, given how their car had been developed over the course of last season, the team can expect to solidify their position in the midfield with some constant battles for points in 2024.

How Williams will fare against the competition will also dictate their capabilities to retain Alex Albon. With the driver market ready to blow up for 2025, Albon would be eager to drive at the front of the grid if Williams fail to show constant improvement this year.

Share this article

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal