Ex-F1 Champion Labels F1’s Offer to Andretti ‘Insulting’

We are five races into 2024 and F1 rejecting Andretti’s entry is still one of the most hotly discussed topics. The Formula One Management (FOM) advised them to reapply for the 2028 season once they have General Motors producing engines. Mario Andretti, however, finds the offer ‘insulting’.

Motorsport Netherlands quoted the 1978 F1 champion as saying, “That’s another insulting statement [the offer from F1]. We are the ones who put [the deal] on the table and GM has kept repeating: ‘Andretti or nothing’.”

Possible hinting at a larger conspiracy at play against his team, the 84-year-old added, “There is an undertone to it that I honestly don’t understand, but if they want to see us bleed, then I’m ready.” FOM has faced huge resistance from incumbent teams over the possibility of granting Andretti an entry to F1.

Those include Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, who has vehemently opposed the application. The major reason cited by him is the dilution of the prize money pool. Currently, 10 teams (along with FOM and the FIA) share the prize money collected over the season. That pool will further dilute if Andretti joins the grid.

Michael Andretti, however, has time and again debunked that perception. He is confident of not diluting but expanding the pool with his side’s entry. Michael already has General Motors lined up to produce engines for his team. He is also certain of bringing in more sponsorships from American conglomerates to F1.

The question of Andretti’s entry has even intensified the rumored rift between the FOM and the FIA. Both bodies have polar opposite views on the issue with the ruling body in favor of their entry as an 11th team. The FIA even gave their approval before F1’s rejection.

Andretti makes a compelling case with the opening of a mega UK facility

Despite facing rejection, Andretti Global recently opened a facility at Silverstone. The facility currently has 120 employees with a target of expanding that number to 400. It will majorly serve as the place for research and development on design and aerodynamics.

Andretti has another facility in the US in Indianapolis which Mario earlier claimed will be bigger than Ferrari’s Maranello factory. The Indianapolis facility will house 700 employees, who will be responsible for manufacturing the chassis.

To ensure all this effort does not go to waste, Mario Andretti is ready to sit for another meeting with FOM. He admitted they’d had only one meeting so far. This time, he’d try to gauge why there is apprehension about their participation in the championship.