“You Can Always Dream!”: Mario Andretti Laughs off Max Verstappen to Cadillac Possibility

1978 F1 champion Mario Andretti is a huge fan of Max Verstappen, having also claimed recently that he would be ready to give up his right arm to convince the Dutchman to sign for his side. However, when actually asked if Cadillac, a team that has not even made their F1 debut yet, can sign Verstappen, Andretti laughed it off and said one can always dream.

Mario Andretti:

“One of these days, I’m going to speak with Max Verstappen after he wins 8 World Championships to come here and win the 500.” Ziggo: “He might want to do Le Mans or Daytona, but not Indy. How can you persuade him?” Andretti:

With four world championships already in his name and him driving at the peak of his career, the last thing that Verstappen will want to do is race for a new outfit, who are yet to prove themselves. Andretti, knowing the same, replied with a laugh, “You can always dream,” when asked if Cadillac have a chance of signing the Dutchman.

“To be able to sign someone of his level, you first have to prove yourself,” Andretti added in an interview with F1 Maximaal. “That applies to both parties because drivers also have to prove themselves first, so that the teams keep them in mind. You always have to go for the highest possible”.

With Verstappen currently having a contract with Red Bull till the end of the 2028 season, he is unlikely to change teams anytime soon until and unless the Milton Keynes-based outfit really drop the ball. And even if Red Bull do end up struggling, a driver of Verstappen’s caliber is likely to have many more suitors wanting to get his signature.

After all, even Toto Wolff, the team principal of eight-time champions Mercedes, once said that he would perform handstands if that is what it took for him to get Verstappen’s signature.

Despite knowing how difficult it would be for him to sign Verstappen, Andretti will not give up. He is keen to establish a connection with Max and also his father, Jos Verstappen, in the upcoming season.

Andretti hopes to form a connection with Max and Jos

With Cadillac joining the F1 grid from 2026 onwards, Andretti said he will be visiting the F1 paddock more often this year. He added that forming a connection with Max and Jos is a key part of his agenda.

Andretti also added that he knows Jos from his racing days, which could help the American former driver develop a connection with Max as well. However, all of Andretti’s efforts could go in vain if Max ends up retiring early.

The 27-year-old has often stated that he does not plan to stick around in F1 for long, especially if he stops enjoying it. He would rather compete in other racing series such as the World Endurance Championship (WEC) or focus on setting up his own racing team.

Andretti, knowing the same, added that at the end of the day, it is Verstappen’s personal choice about when he wants to retire. Who knows, maybe Verstappen can compete for Andretti’s team at Le Mans in WEC or any other category where the American outfit has found more success.